The Game Says "The Documentary 3" Is Coming Very Soon After New Mixtape

The Game is at a pretty interesting point in his career, checking off career-firsts off his list while also following up on his established legacy. After dropping his first Gangsta Grillz tape Every Movie Needs A Trailer, he also reportedly revealed that his next album series installment, The Documentary 3, is coming out very soon.

According to AllHipHop, the Compton rapper revealed the news during his recent Los Angeles radio press run with Big Boy's Neighborhood and The Cruz Show. "I wanted to give fans fresh music this year while preparing for the release of Documentary 3, so I went in and knocked out these 19 tracks with Mike & Keys," he reportedly stated at some point. "Then we’ll come out on top of the year with the album." As such, expect The Documentary 3 to come out at some point in January, although a grain of salt is in order.

After all, there was some conclusion as to when this Gangsta Grillz project would come out, and some of The Game's teased tracks didn't manifest. For example, he claimed that "Crack Music 2" with Kanye West would appear on this new record, but it looks like that might show up on The Documentary 3 instead.

That, however, would make even more sense. That's because Kanye West and The Game previewed The Documentary 3 earlier this year.

Did The Game Diss Kendrick Lamar?

LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, we will see whether or not all of this ends up being true or if The Documentary 3 will take some more time to cook in the oven. Either way, fans already got Every Movie Needs A Trailer, so they're eating good.

But a big question is hanging around Jayceon Taylor fans right now: did he diss Kendrick Lamar on this mixtape? A few fan theories and responses drew some interesting conversation online. But most fans seem to agree that this is a massive reach.