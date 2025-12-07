The Game Says "The Documentary 3" Is Coming Very Soon After New Mixtape

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 507 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game The Documentary 3 Coming Soon Mixtape Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper The Game visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
The Game's next album is fast approaching, and fans already got plenty to discuss on the "Gangsta Grillz" tape "Every Movie Needs A Trailer."

The Game is at a pretty interesting point in his career, checking off career-firsts off his list while also following up on his established legacy. After dropping his first Gangsta Grillz tape Every Movie Needs A Trailer, he also reportedly revealed that his next album series installment, The Documentary 3, is coming out very soon.

According to AllHipHop, the Compton rapper revealed the news during his recent Los Angeles radio press run with Big Boy's Neighborhood and The Cruz Show. "I wanted to give fans fresh music this year while preparing for the release of Documentary 3, so I went in and knocked out these 19 tracks with Mike & Keys," he reportedly stated at some point. "Then we’ll come out on top of the year with the album." As such, expect The Documentary 3 to come out at some point in January, although a grain of salt is in order.

After all, there was some conclusion as to when this Gangsta Grillz project would come out, and some of The Game's teased tracks didn't manifest. For example, he claimed that "Crack Music 2" with Kanye West would appear on this new record, but it looks like that might show up on The Documentary 3 instead.

That, however, would make even more sense. That's because Kanye West and The Game previewed The Documentary 3 earlier this year.

Read More: The Game Says He Wants To Decapitate Celeste Rivas’ Killer

Did The Game Diss Kendrick Lamar?
Summertime In The LBC
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, we will see whether or not all of this ends up being true or if The Documentary 3 will take some more time to cook in the oven. Either way, fans already got Every Movie Needs A Trailer, so they're eating good.

But a big question is hanging around Jayceon Taylor fans right now: did he diss Kendrick Lamar on this mixtape? A few fan theories and responses drew some interesting conversation online. But most fans seem to agree that this is a massive reach.

The Game will most likely deny these claims, as he's professed nothing but appreciation for Kendrick in recent times. Sure, some of that also came with Drake praise. But Compton sticks together, and it seems like things are okay right now.

Read More: Candace Owens Uses The Game’s “Assassination” Song To Shade Eminem

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 82.2K
The Game Crack Music 2 Kanye West New Mixtape Hip Hop News Music The Game Reveals "Crack Music 2" With Kanye West Will Be On New Mixtape 7.0K
The Game Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Recorded Two Days Hip Hop News Music The Game Announces "Gangsta Grillz" Mixtape Recorded In Just Two Days 11.0K
The Game Current Hip Hop Trash Best Rappers Hip Hop News Music The Game Calls Current Hip-Hop "Trash" And Claims He's One Of The Best MCs 2.8K
Comments 1