The Game Says He Wants To Decapitate Celeste Rivas' Killer

The Game says that he would decapitate the killer of Celeste Rivas if he were the teenage girl's father. He weighed in on the investigation into her death during a recent appearance on The Cruz Show. Rivas was found dead in a Tesla registered to the singer D4vd back in September.

Speaking on the case, The Game brought up the since-debunked reports about her body having been decapitated. “The thing I read that disturbed me,” he said, as caught by Complex. “My daughter is 15. The girl was 15. The decapitation. Let me be the voice for all real fathers who love their daughters. If I was the father of that girl you decapitated, I’m decapitating who did it before I leave the earth. That type of sh*t ain’t cool man. That’s not going to fix it, but it’s going to bring something back. I don’t like that man. One thing I hate more than anything is men violating women or children.”

Celeste Rivas Investigation

Despite several outlets sharing reports that Rivas' body was dismembered, Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams has clarified that her body wasn't frozen or decapitated when authorities found it. “Celeste’s body was not frozen. She was not decapitated. The whole frozen thing doesn’t even make sense. Her body was in the car for weeks,” Williams told People.

He continued: “Even if she had been frozen solid when she was put in the car, which there is no evidence to suggest she was, five or more weeks in the trunk of a car in sweltering heat in the middle of summer would not have resulted in a partially frozen body being discovered on September 8th."