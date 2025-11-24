D4vd Allegedly Admitted To Being Addicted To Gore Videos In Resurfaced Discord Messages

BY Cole Blake 1269 Views
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: d4vd attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Authorities discovered Celeste Rivas' body in a car registered to D4vd while he was performing on his "Withered" world tour.

D4vd allegedly wrote about enjoying gore videos in various resurfaced messages on Discord. The remarks are circulating on social media, Monday, in the wake of TMZ's report that investigators are now viewing the singer as a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas. The teenager's body was discovered in the trunk of his Tesla, earlier this year, while he was performing on tour. D4vd hasn't been charged with any crimes.

"I used to be addicted to watching gore vids," he allegedly wrote in one message, as caught by No Jumper. After noting that he was first exposed to the content by watching an execution video when he was 14 years old, D4vd defended the behavior by writing: "I use it to desensitize myself." He added: "I remember laughing at one point it got bad man." The series of messages dates back to 2023.

Celeste Rivas Investigation

Authorities originally found Celeste Rivas' dismembered body in the trunk of D4vd's car in September, just days after she would've turned 15. Rivas' mother previously claimed that she ran away from home in 2024 after meeting someone named “David.” 

TMZ recently reported that law enforcement sources told the outlet that the body of Celeste Rivas had been frozen before police discovered it. In turn, the L.A. County Medical Examiner has been struggling to determine an official cause of death.

According to pictures taken from Zillow, the rental home D4vd had been staying at featured a large freezer. The KitchenAid appliance is about 74 inches tall with a width of around 14 inches, and a depth of approximately 27 inches.

No arrests have been made as Rivas' death hasn't even been ruled a homicide as of yet. Harvey Levin says law enforcement sources told him, last week, that an arrest isn't even close. "We pushed and we cannot get an answer that they're close to making an arrest, that they have a suspect. All we're told is it is 'not imminent.' We are two and a half months in here. They must have the toxicology report by now," he further said.

