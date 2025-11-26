Grand Jury Hears Evidence Related To Celeste Rivas’ Mysterious Death

In September, the corpse of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd.

It's been over two months since the corpse of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in D4vd's impounded Tesla. Her loved ones continue to demand answers, and now, the Los Angeles Times reports that an investigative grand jury has heard evidence related to her death. A source told the outlet that the grand jury was in session earlier this month. It's unclear whether or not prosecutors finished presenting evidence.

This latest update comes just a few days after it was confirmed that authorities now consider D4vd a suspect. At the time of writing, the nature of her alleged relationship to the singer remains unclear. It also comes shortly after it was confirmed that police have identified a second suspect. Their identity has not been revealed.

TMZ's Harvey Levin previously claimed to have heard from the Los Angeles Police Department that an arrest was "nowhere imminent."

D4vd & Celeste Rivas
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

"That doesn't mean there won't be one, but there is a chance there won't be one in the sense that, we don't even know if this was a homicide," he continued. "We pushed today to find out and could not get an answer on whether the medical examiner has weighed in and whether the toxicology findings are in. It would seem to me that in L.A., even though it can take several months, for toxicology to come in that, given the nature of this case, we are now talking mid-November. They must have the results by now."

"We pushed and we cannot get an answer that they're close to making an arrest, that they have a suspect. All we're told is it is 'not imminent,' he concluded. "We are two and a half months in here. They must have the toxicology report by now."

