No-Show Witness In Celeste Rivas Case Reportedly Faces Arrest

Celeste Rivas' loved ones continue to demand answers months after the 14-year-old's remains were found in D4vd's Tesla.

The investigation into Celeste Rivas mysterious death continues. Sadly, her loved ones have yet to get the answers they've been waiting for. Her remains were found in an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd in September, and still, her cause of death remains a mystery.

This week, Robert Morgenroth testified before a Los Angeles grand jury for three days in a row. Morgenroth is the general manager of D4vd's record label, Mogul Vision. He's also the president of D4vd's touring company, Zara Brothers Travel. He's being represented by Evan Jenness.

According to TMZ, things in the grand jury room haven't exactly gone as planned so far. The outlet reports that the deputy D.A. presenting the case, Beth Silverman, stepped out into the hallway today (December 10). There, she saw Jenness, and approached her.

Who Is Celeste Rivas?
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Reportedly, she told Jenness that she would be asking the judge issue a "body attachment" to force one female witness to testify before the grand jury. The female witness' identity has not been made public. Reportedly, she failed to show up for court, so Silverman wants her arrested so she has to take the stand.

Celeste Rivas was just 14 years old when she died of unknown causes. She ran away from her Lake Elsinore home in April of 2024, and called her family at the end of the following month. Reportedly, that was the last time they heard from her.

For now, the nature of her alleged relationship with D4vd has not been confirmed. The two of them did, however, have the same "Shhh" tattoo on their fingers. An unreleased love song by the "Here With Me" performer featuring the name Celeste also surfaced online shortly after Rivas' remains were found. He's been named a suspect, along with one other unidentified individual.

