President Of D4vd’s Touring Company Questioned Before Grand Jury

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 15: d4vd performs in concert during the Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)
Celeste Rivas' loved ones continue to demand answers months after her remains were found in the trunk of D4vd's abandoned Tesla.

It's been roughly three months since the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd. Her loved ones continue to demand answers, and on Monday (December 8), officials took another step toward getting some. TMZ reports that Robert Morgenroth took the stand before a Los Angeles grand jury. Morgenroth is the general manager of D4vd's record label, Mogul Vision. He's also the president of D4vd's touring company, Zara Brothers Travel.

Apparently, Morgenroth stepped out into the hallway at one point, and was overheard speaking to his lawyer. "She was very pushy on why I didn't call police," he allegedly said in reference to deputy D.A. Beth Silverman. "I said I feel like I didn't have the responsibility to do that, and just wanted to continue with the tour."

For now, it remains unclear exactly what tour Morgenroth was allegedly referring to, or when the tour happened. It's worth noting, however, that D4vd had just kicked off his "Withered" world tour when Rivas' remains were found.

D4vd Update
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

News of Morgenroth's testimony comes just a few days after it was reported that an investigative grand jury heard evidence related to Rivas' death. It also comes after it was confirmed that authorities now officially consider D4vd to be a suspect in the case.

A second suspect in the case has also been identified. Their identity has not been made public at the time of writing.

The nature of the "Here With You" performer's alleged relationship with Rivas, if there even was one, remains unclear. Photos that allegedly show the two of them together while the teenager was still alive have surfaced since her passing, however, along with an unreleased D4vd love song featuring the name "Celeste."

