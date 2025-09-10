Despite a horrific situation, singer-songwriter d4vd (real name David Anthony Burke) is sticking to his tour schedule. The New York-born, Texas-based artist hit the stage in Minneapolis, Minnesota last night (Sep. 9) for his WITHERED World Tour. In a clip caught by Kurrco, he appeared to be in great spirits all things considered.
He was getting the amped fans into the show, handing out Labubu plush dolls to some lucky crowd members in the process.
It seems like for now, d4vd is committed to staying on his tour schedule as planned. If that's the case, then the 20-year-old phenom will be performing in Kansas City, Missouri later tonight.
As for the ongoing investigation, d4vd is currently working with the police to figure out how a dead body got into his Tesla. Someone on the singer's team released a statement confirming his involvement earlier this week.
"d4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities." He's yet to actually speak out amid this wild developing story, but it was reported yesterday by TMZ that's he's doing well.
The LAPD, who discovered the heavily decomposed body inside of the Texas registered vehicle at a Hollywood impound lot on Monday, recently shared some details on the deceased.
d4vd WITHERED World Tour
They did so through The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who said, "She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found. We are unable to determine her age or race/ethnicity. The decedent was wearing a tube top and black leggings (size small)."
The woman also had wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger that says "Shhh." Finally, the unidentified woman had yellow metal earrings and a matching bracelet on. The LAPD is making this "a death investigation."
d4vd is about halfway through his world tour that's supporting his debut album WITHERED, which dropped in April. He will head to Europe on October 1 and will wrap up his shows in the U.S. with a September 20 performance in Los Angeles.