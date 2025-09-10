d4vd Hands Out Labubus At Minneapolis Performance Amid Dead Body Investigation

BY Zachary Horvath 40 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
d4vd was reported to be doing okay and working with the police on this shocking dead body investigation that started this week.

Despite a horrific situation, singer-songwriter d4vd (real name David Anthony Burke) is sticking to his tour schedule. The New York-born, Texas-based artist hit the stage in Minneapolis, Minnesota last night (Sep. 9) for his WITHERED World Tour. In a clip caught by Kurrco, he appeared to be in great spirits all things considered.

He was getting the amped fans into the show, handing out Labubu plush dolls to some lucky crowd members in the process.

It seems like for now, d4vd is committed to staying on his tour schedule as planned. If that's the case, then the 20-year-old phenom will be performing in Kansas City, Missouri later tonight.

As for the ongoing investigation, d4vd is currently working with the police to figure out how a dead body got into his Tesla. Someone on the singer's team released a statement confirming his involvement earlier this week.

"d4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities." He's yet to actually speak out amid this wild developing story, but it was reported yesterday by TMZ that's he's doing well.

The LAPD, who discovered the heavily decomposed body inside of the Texas registered vehicle at a Hollywood impound lot on Monday, recently shared some details on the deceased.

Read More: Young Thug's Explosive & Emotional Big Bank Interview: 5 Key Takeaways

d4vd WITHERED World Tour

They did so through The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who said, "She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found. We are unable to determine her age or race/ethnicity. The decedent was wearing a tube top and black leggings (size small)."

The woman also had wavy black hair and a tattoo on her right index finger that says "Shhh." Finally, the unidentified woman had yellow metal earrings and a matching bracelet on. The LAPD is making this "a death investigation."

d4vd is about halfway through his world tour that's supporting his debut album WITHERED, which dropped in April. He will head to Europe on October 1 and will wrap up his shows in the U.S. with a September 20 performance in Los Angeles.

Read More: 10 Air Jordan Collabs That Changed Sneaker Culture Forever

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
New Details Corpse D4vd Music News Music New Details Of Corpse Found In D4vd’s Abandoned Tesla Revealed 645
Netflix Arcane LA Premiere Music d4vd Cooperating With Police After Decomposing Corpse Was Found In His Tesla 1060
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.3K
Comments 0