A decomposing corpse has been discovered inside the trunk of a Tesla belonging to the pop star, D4VD, according to a new report from ABC7. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident. They say the car, which bears Texas license plates, had been impounded for several days before they received a call alerting them to a foul odor coming from inside.

Once they opened the trunk, they discovered a human body inside a bag. No further information about the case or the identity of the deceased has been made public. D4VD has yet to comment on the situation.

D4VD "Withered World Tour"

D4VD is currently performing on his Withered World Tour with his next show set for tonight, September 9, in Minneapolis. He'll be performing in Los Angeles on September 20. Starting in October, he'll travel abroad with shows in Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, Paris, and more cities before wrapping up in Melbourne on December 10. He previously served as a supporting act on SZA's SOS Tour.

D4VD released Withered as his debut studio album, earlier this year, through Darkroom and Interscope Records. The project features only one guest appearance by way of Kali Uchis on, "Crashing," although D4VD worked with several producers. They include Tyler Spry, Ryan Tedder, Harry Charles, and more. He's planning on dropping a deluxe version of Withered, later this month. In an announcement on Instagram, Monday, he wrote: "Every song written exclusively by me on my phone baby. This is a passion project i put together to make sure i didn't lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to u all. Thank you to all the friends who collaborated with me on this everyone ATE THEIR VERSES UP."