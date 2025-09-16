Dismembered Body Found In D4vd's Car Identified By Police

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the body authorities found in a Tesla registered to D4vd, last week. According to a new report from TMZ, the person's next of kin is still being notified, and thus, they cannot release the identity of the victim to the public. Police previously confirmed that they are a 5'1", 71-pound female.

D4vd still hasn't personally commented on the situation, but a member of his team confirmed that the singer is cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

Police found the dismembered corpse after the car had been impounded for several days. They received a call complaining about a foul odor coming from within the vehicle. D4vd was performing on his Withered World Tour at the time. He's still scheduled to return to Los Angeles on September 20 for a concert at The Greek Theatre. The tour will continue abroad through December 10, when he finishes with a show in Melbourne.

Read More: D4vd Investigation Hits Brick Wall As LAPD Fails To Connect The Dots

D4vd "Withered" Album

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant. Park on August 01. 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)

D4VD released Withered as his debut studio album, earlier this year, through Darkroom and Interscope Records. The project features only one guest appearance from Kali Uchis on, "Crashing," although D4VD worked with a number of interesting producers.

He's planning on dropping a deluxe version of the album on Friday, September 19. In an announcement on Instagram, Monday, he wrote: "Every song written exclusively by me on my phone baby. This is a passion project i put together to make sure i didn't lose the raw emotional weight my music carries and how much it means to u all. Thank you to all the friends who collaborated with me on this everyone ATE THEIR VERSES UP."