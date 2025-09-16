D4vd Investigation Hits Brick Wall As LAPD Fails To Connect The Dots

The LAPD have not yet been able to answer some critical questions pertaining to the homicide case stemming from a body found in a Tesla registered to singer d4vd. However, they have made some minor progress in the last week.

The police department told TMZ that they have been unable to identify the victim. The woman's body was found badly decomposed and chopped up after being discovered in the Tesla's trunk at an impound lot. Detectives are looking for the person who last used the vehicle. The singer has been touring, so it could not have been him. They have reportedly secured fingerprints from the car, but they have not been processed just yet.

The woman in question is believed to be about 5-foot-1 and weighed 71 pounds. Authorities have not identified much more about her beyond those measurements and the fact that she had wavy black hair and a finger tattoo.

Earlier this month, the body was found in a vehicle registered to d4vd. As previously mentioned, he has been on tour since August 5. The vehicle was discovered on September 8. The singer himself was in Minneapolis for his show the following day. The day before, he was in Wisconsin. As of writing, he has not been named as a suspect.

MILAN, ITALY - JULY 17: D4vd performs as the opening act for Aminè at Circolo Magnolia on July 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

It was also confirmed that d4vd is cooperating in their investigation. The car is registered in Hempstead, Texas. It has not yet been confirmed if the car was stolen, but d4vd's own unawareness of his car being impounded may suggest it was.