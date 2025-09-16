D4vd Investigation Hits Brick Wall As LAPD Fails To Connect The Dots

BY Devin Morton 1.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
d4vd-investigation-update-hip-hop-news
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vdperforms during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 - Day 1 on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
The investigation into the homicide involving d4vd's Tesla has some minor updates as police struggle to ID the deceased.

The LAPD have not yet been able to answer some critical questions pertaining to the homicide case stemming from a body found in a Tesla registered to singer d4vd. However, they have made some minor progress in the last week.

The police department told TMZ that they have been unable to identify the victim. The woman's body was found badly decomposed and chopped up after being discovered in the Tesla's trunk at an impound lot. Detectives are looking for the person who last used the vehicle. The singer has been touring, so it could not have been him. They have reportedly secured fingerprints from the car, but they have not been processed just yet.

The woman in question is believed to be about 5-foot-1 and weighed 71 pounds. Authorities have not identified much more about her beyond those measurements and the fact that she had wavy black hair and a finger tattoo.

Earlier this month, the body was found in a vehicle registered to d4vd. As previously mentioned, he has been on tour since August 5. The vehicle was discovered on September 8. The singer himself was in Minneapolis for his show the following day. The day before, he was in Wisconsin. As of writing, he has not been named as a suspect.

Read More: Who Has Brittany Renner Dated? A Look At Her Relationship History

D4vd Investigation Update
Aminè Perform In Milan
MILAN, ITALY - JULY 17: D4vd performs as the opening act for Aminè at Circolo Magnolia on July 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

It was also confirmed that d4vd is cooperating in their investigation. The car is registered in Hempstead, Texas. It has not yet been confirmed if the car was stolen, but d4vd's own unawareness of his car being impounded may suggest it was.

The 20-year-old singer, real name David Anthony Burke, is a budding star in the music industry. He has several viral tracks and an appearance on the soundtrack to Arcane, one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time. His tour continues on September 16 in Seattle. HotNewHipHop will keep you updated on this case as new facts are revealed.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Hollister Wipes D4vd From Website Music News Music Hollister Wipes D4vd From Website Amid Mystery Corpse Investigation 738
Netflix Arcane LA Premiere Music d4vd Cooperating With Police After Decomposing Corpse Was Found In His Tesla 1.9K
New Details Corpse D4vd Music News Music New Details Of Corpse Found In D4vd’s Abandoned Tesla Revealed 2.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.9K
Comments 1