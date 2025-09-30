Police Respond To Swatting Call At d4vd's Parent's Home In Texas

2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: d4vd performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
This wild update arrives after some more updates surfaced in the ongoing death investigation of Celeste Rivas, d4vd's alleged girlfriend.

The d4vd household is certainly not in the best of states right now. The star pop/alternative singer and songwriter's reputation is currently under a lot of duress. He hasn't been arrested or charged with any crimes, but the dead body found in a Tesla that he owns does not bode well for him.

Most people believe he had a lot to do with the death and disappearance of the now deceased, Celeste Rivas. The remains were identified to be hers on September 8. As a result of this death investigation, d4vd has had to cancel his tour for his debut album. Moreover, he had to postpone a deluxe that was in the works.

Overall, people are looking at him a lot differently than they once did. Folks online are analyzing old clips, song lyrics and more, trying to determine how culpable he is. Moreover, they have been doing so to see if he was in a relationship with an underage girl. He's of course received a lot of backlash during this time, and he's been pretty quiet since.

It seems like it's now affecting his parents back home in Hempstead, Texas, thanks to this report by TMZ.

The outlet obtained police body cam footage that lasts for about three-and-a-half minutes.

d4vd Celeste Rivas Investigation
Aminè Perform In Milan
MILAN, ITALY - JULY 17: D4vd performs as the opening act for Aminè at Circolo Magnolia on July 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

In the clip, tell d4vd's confused and shocked parents that they were responding to a swatting call that had their address attached. The cops have their guns out late at night it appears, on September 18.

They tell the artist's folks that they received a 911 call about hearing gunshots outside of their home, a woman screaming, and someone deceased.

The mother tells the police that there are four people in the house. Them, as well as well as their daughter and son. They are d4vd's younger siblings and with them confirming to the officers there were only four people inside, the singer wasn't there.

d4vd's dad believes someone was messing with them, with the mom worried about someone being on their property. The cops searched and found nothing after about 20 minutes. There wasn't an incident report filed.

With that in mind, it looks like it was a swatting prank. Despite it being that and the image that d4vd has, this is no laughing matter.

This scary news surfaces amid more updates in the Rivas investigation. The LAPD shares that they still don't have a cause of death. Moreover, they dispelled a rumor that Celeste was pregnant at one point in the last year. As of now, they are awaiting a toxicology report.

