D4vd Allegedly Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Found In His Tesla

The body found in a Tesla registered to D4vd has been identified as a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet notes that she had a tattoo of the letters "Shhh…" on her finger, and that D4vd allegedly has a similar tattoo on his right index finger. D4vd is far from the only celebrity with the tattoo. Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and more have similar ink as well.

Rivas previously went missing from Lake Elsinore, California, in April 2024. Celeste's mom told TMZ that she was suspicious that the body found in D4vd's vehicle was her daughter because Celeste had allegedly said her boyfriend's name was David. TMZ also notes that the tattoo on D4vd's finger has only been visible in photos of him since September 2024. Before that, he doesn't appear to have the tattoo.

D4vd has yet to comment on the latest update. A member of his team already confirmed that he has been cooperating with authorities. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” his spokesperson said in a statement. He has not been charged with any crimes.

D4vd "Withered" Tour

Police originally found the dismembered corpse after the car had been impounded in Los Angeles for several days. They received a call complaining about a foul odor coming from within the vehicle.

The investigation has been continuing as D4vd performs on his Withered world tour in promotion of his debut studio album. He's currently scheduled to return to L.A. on September 20 for a concert at The Greek Theatre. Before that, he'll be dropping a deluxe version of his album on Friday, September 19. He put the original version of the project out back in April, featuring a collaboration with Kali Uchis on the song, "Crashing."