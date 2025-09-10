Hollister Wipes D4vd From Website Amid Mystery Corpse Investigation

Recently, a severely decomposed human body was found in a plastic bag in an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd.

Human remains were found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd this week, prompting all kinds of questions from both fans and the general public. Reportedly, the vehicle was impounded for several days before police were notified of a foul odor emanating from it. “Detectives responded and located possible human remains,” an LAPD spokesperson said of the disturbing discovery. “It is currently a death investigation.”

D4vd himself has not addressed the ordeal publicly. His team released a statement about it yesterday, indicating that his tour will go on as planned. “D4vd has been informed about what’s happened," they said. "And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities."

The singer-songwriter appears to be doing well despite the unfortunate circumstances, even handing out Labubus at his Minneapolis show last night.

Body Found In D4vd's Car
2024 Lollapalooza Festival
d4vd performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Not everything in D4vd's life has been unaffected by the corpse found in his abandoned car, however. According to TMZ, the artist was working with Hollister to model their new collab with Crocs, but he's now been scrubbed from the website.

“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues,” a joint statement from both brands reads.

News of Hollister's decision to wipe D4vd from their site comes shortly after new details of the individual who was found in the vehicle came to light. Reportedly, she was a female with dark wavy hair and a "Shhh" tattoo on her right index finger. She was wearing yellow metal earrings and a matching bracelet when her body was discovered.

“She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found. We are unable to determine her age or race/ethnicity. The decedent was wearing a tube top and black leggings (size small),” a report posted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reads.

