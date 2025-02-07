SZA Reveals Release Date For Even More "LANA (SOS Deluxe)" Songs

SZA's rollout process has been fascinating. The singer hasn't embarked on the next chapter of her career, and yet, she has. It's been a few years since the release of her acclaimed sophomore album, and yet, we're still getting songs billed under the SOS moniker. SZA teased the release of a deluxe version of the album for over a year. And now, the singer has confirmed a deluxe to the deluxe. It sounds odd, and honestly, we wish we could provide more clarity. But that's what we know, because that's what SZA has told us.

To be fair, SZA teased the release of additional LANA songs in December. The singer went on Twitter and posted screenshots of conversations between her and TDE boss Top Dawg. These screenshots saw SZA ask if she could release certain songs to the public. Top Dawg gave the green light, but suggested that she wait a bit to get the original LANA (SOS Deluxe) breath. Probably a good move. SZA has now stated that the bonus songs will be released at 7 pm ET on February 9. This date aligns with the Super Bowl, of course, which is going to be a huge day for SZA and her former TDE label mate, Kendrick Lamar.

SZA Will Drop After Her Halftime Show Performance

The two artists are slated to perform the Halftime Show during the Super Bowl. SZA's involvement with the show has been a recent development, but it makes complete sense. The singer has been lock in step with Kendrick Lamar over the last few months. She interviewed the rapper for Harper's Bazaar. She also announced a co-headlining tour for 2025. It doesn't hurt that the duo have released a string of beloved songs recently. "Luther" and "30 for 30" being among the most notable. SZA knows that all eyes will be on her during the Super Bowl, and is using the platform to drop new music.