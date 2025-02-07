SZA Reveals Release Date For Even More "LANA (SOS Deluxe)" Songs

BY Elias Andrews 116 Views
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: SZA performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
The singer has even more in the stash.

SZA's rollout process has been fascinating. The singer hasn't embarked on the next chapter of her career, and yet, she has. It's been a few years since the release of her acclaimed sophomore album, and yet, we're still getting songs billed under the SOS moniker. SZA teased the release of a deluxe version of the album for over a year. And now, the singer has confirmed a deluxe to the deluxe. It sounds odd, and honestly, we wish we could provide more clarity. But that's what we know, because that's what SZA has told us.

To be fair, SZA teased the release of additional LANA songs in December. The singer went on Twitter and posted screenshots of conversations between her and TDE boss Top Dawg. These screenshots saw SZA ask if she could release certain songs to the public. Top Dawg gave the green light, but suggested that she wait a bit to get the original LANA (SOS Deluxe) breath. Probably a good move. SZA has now stated that the bonus songs will be released at 7 pm ET on February 9. This date aligns with the Super Bowl, of course, which is going to be a huge day for SZA and her former TDE label mate, Kendrick Lamar.

SZA Will Drop After Her Halftime Show Performance

The two artists are slated to perform the Halftime Show during the Super Bowl. SZA's involvement with the show has been a recent development, but it makes complete sense. The singer has been lock in step with Kendrick Lamar over the last few months. She interviewed the rapper for Harper's Bazaar. She also announced a co-headlining tour for 2025. It doesn't hurt that the duo have released a string of beloved songs recently. "Luther" and "30 for 30" being among the most notable. SZA knows that all eyes will be on her during the Super Bowl, and is using the platform to drop new music.

The singer has been plenty busy as of late. She appeared in a film opposite Keke Palmer, One of Them Days. She also went on a silent ten day retreat in India. The singer detailed her experience in an interview with Quierra Luck. "Not everything has to be said," she opined. "And waiting is really important and a lot of what we create for ourselves as far as drama and chaos. It's also... dependent on our willingness to go beyond that pain. But if you just chase it tenaciously, I find that it will reveal itself."

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
