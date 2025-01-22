SZA Breaks Silence On Whether Or Not Drake Is A "Good Kisser"

The singer was reluctant to respond.

SZA and Drake had a brief fling in 2009. Both artists were on the cusp of superstardom. Drake went on to become a household name the same year, and SZA would become an R&B institution in the decade that followed. The superstars have even found success together, notching two smash hits with "Slime You Out" and "Rich Baby Daddy." SZA and Drake's relationship has suffered in recent months, due to SZA's bond with Kendrick Lamar. But she has avoided badmouthing the 6 God in the public. SZA was really put to the test, though, during a recent interview.

SZA appeared on First We Feast opposite Issa Rae and Keke Palmer. The singer and her collaborators were forced to answer personal questions or eat increasingly hot chicken wings. Keke Palmer stirred the pot when she asked whether Drake was a bad kisser. SZA was clearly tired of eating wings at this point in the interview, but she kept quiet. "F*ck you in advance." SZA proceeded to eat a wing instead of answer, which only led to more speculation. "She's not gonna answer," Palmer noted. "He must've been terrible." The singer then tried to defend her lack of a response. "We were children," she noted. "2009? We were children."

SZA Indirectly Gave Her Opinion On Drake's Kissing

Keke Palmer did not let up. "I mean, it's a simple good or not good," she told her One of Them Days co-star. SZA did not budge, however. Instead of 'fessing up to quality of Drake's kissing, she bit down on the wing. Issa Rae chimed in, noting that SZA's refusal to answer sort of answers the question indirectly. "It's really easy," she noted. "And the fact that you don't want to say one is very telling." She refused to give an inch and delve into Drake's kissing, but in refusing to do so, she confirmed that she was not wowed by it. Tough look.

SZA has maintained that there was nothing "hot and heavy" about her romance with Drake. She said as much during a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone. "We were really young," she stated. "It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes... was so childish." She also told the outlet that she's still on the search for a long term romantic partner. "I feel like I have more to offer than the way I look and my energy," the singer noted. "But it’s like, I’m human, that sh*t is all-encompassing."

