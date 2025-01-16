SZA Admits Being A Famous Singer Makes Her Feel "Weird"

BY Elias Andrews 134 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: SZA performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
She's still getting used to it.

SZA is a big deal. She broke onto the scene with Ctrl in 2017 and hasn't looked back. She's had chart topping singles, and record-breaking album releases. SZA is a generational talent in the minds of many. And she's even making the transition to acting with the comedy One of Them Days. Despite all this, SZA has yet to full grapple with the concept of fame. The singer sat down for an interview with One of Them Days co-star Keke Palmer, and admitted she still finds the whole thing "weird."

"I don’t really know what is happening," SZA told Extra. "I don’t know what the hell going on. Didn’t grow up famous, I grew up in the 'burbs, I went to regular school, went to regular college, did regular odd jobs until everything popped off." As a result of this normal upbringing, SZA sometimes feel she's not cut out to be a celebrity. "They be like, 'That’s what you signed up for,' and then I’m like, 'I didn’t even know what I was signing up for, actually,'" she explained. "I just made a couple songs and I was grateful that they were liked, and then I kept going."

Read More: SZA Sounds Bitter And Beautiful In New Snippet For Potential Updated Version Of "LANA"

SZA Admits Not Knowing What She "Signed Up For"

SZA contrasted her upbringing with that of Keke Palmer, who grew up in front of the camera. She praised her co-star for navigating fame in a natural way. "Keke has this crazy network of a mechanism where it’s like, everything just kind of like flows, even when the cameras are on," she said. "Some people are very well acclimated in being perceived and also have a different mechanism to approach that." This dynamic with fame is something that SZA has articulated in both her music and the interviews about her music. It has been so prominent in her life, in fact, that she has considered stepping away from the limelight.

SZA told British Vogue that she felt burnt out after the release of her second album, SOS. She claimed that it led her to question if she was cut out for the career that she spent so long pursuing. "Maybe I’m just not meant to be famous," she wondered aloud. "I’m crashing and burning and behaving erratically. It’s not for me because I have so much anxiety." Fortunately, the singer has forged on, and proven to be a cinematic as well as musical talent. Hopefully fame becomes easier for her over time.

Read More: SZA Reveals To Drew Barrymore How Much She's Meant To Her Career In Emotional Heart-To-Heart

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Astroworld Festival 2021 Music SZA Breaks Silence On Whether Or Not Drake Is A "Good Kisser" 8.3K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music SZA Gets Into Fiery Exchange With Fans Demanding “Lana” Album Updates 856
Syndication: USA TODAY Music SZA Reveals Why Fame Has Made Her "Paranoid" Around Fans 1136
27th Annual Webby Awards Music SZA Reveals That Fame Makes Her "On Edge," Says It's "Not Normal" 454