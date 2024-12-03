SZA Reveals Why Fame Has Made Her "Paranoid" Around Fans

The singer doesn't love crowds.

SZA is one of the biggest R&B artists in the world. She's won multiple Grammys, notched multiple smash singles and been hailed as a generational talent. She also had two guest spots on Kendrick Lamar's new album, GNX. SZA is a superstar, and she loves the opportunities and adulation this has granted her. She does, however, have some reservations when it comes to fame. The singer recently sat down with British Vogue, and she conceded that she has become more paranoid since breaking out in the late 2010s.

SZA told the outlet that her paranoia kicks in whenever she's in public. Her reasoning? She can never tell when someone is trying to record or take a photo of her, regardless of what she happens to be doing. "It always exposes the ego and vanity," she said. "When you’re in historical [places] or beautiful nature and you’re like, 'It’s clearly me.' But that’s the psychosis of fame. It makes you so paranoid." SZA went as far as to say that fame has led to her feeling disconnected from reality. "You’re not even in touch with reality, because you’re so scared," she asserted.



The singer values those in her inner circle as a result. She considers them crucial in helping to keep her grounded, especially when it comes to what the fans want to see. "They keep me abreast of everything," she said. "I’ll be like, 'Guys, should I delete this?' They’ll be like, 'No, you’re fine. but you should probably drop another version of that song because people want to hear that.' They let me know so I don’t have to go look on the internet." SZA's inner circle has seemingly done an excellent job. The singer has been able to maintain her fervent fanbase, despite releasing music only sparingly.