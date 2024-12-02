Janelle Monae Gets Praise From SZA, Kali Uchis, & More After Bikini-Clad Birthday Celebration

Janelle Monae celebrated their 39th birthday on Instagram on Sunday by stripping down to a bikini. "Ah it iz my birthdáe," they wrote in the caption. Several celebrities have popped up in the comments section to show love to the singer including SZA, Lenny Kravitz, Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, and more.
Fans have been showing love to Monae as well. "I’m so in love with your unapologetic self! Happy birthday boooooooo," one user wrote. Another added: "Happy happy birthday! You become even more absolutely legendary with each passing year." One more posted: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY EXTRAORDINARY WOMAN OF QUALITY. Praying that GOD keeps you lifted in abundance in your new year around the sun. SHINE."
Janelle Monae Performs During The "'I Made Rock & Roll' Festival"
Monae hasn't been one to shy away from showing off their body in recent years. Speaking with Rolling Stone at the time of the release of their newest album, The Age of Pleasure, Monae admitted to the outlet: “I’m much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free.” As for their earlier style of wearing suits, Monae added: “Even when I was really, really wearing only suits, I was either in a suit or you would find me at my own parties naked. It was no in-between.”
Janelle Monae Celebrates Their 39th Birthday
Monae dropped The Age of Pleasure as their fourth studio album back in June 2023. It received nominations for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Check out Janelle Monae's post in honor of their 39th birthday below.
