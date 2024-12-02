Janelle Monae Gets Praise From SZA, Kali Uchis, & More After Bikini-Clad Birthday Celebration

Janelle Monae turned 39 on Sunday.

Janelle Monae celebrated their 39th birthday on Instagram on Sunday by stripping down to a bikini. "Ah it iz my birthdáe," they wrote in the caption. Several celebrities have popped up in the comments section to show love to the singer including SZA, Lenny Kravitz, Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, and more.

Fans have been showing love to Monae as well. "I’m so in love with your unapologetic self! Happy birthday boooooooo," one user wrote. Another added: "Happy happy birthday! You become even more absolutely legendary with each passing year." One more posted: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY EXTRAORDINARY WOMAN OF QUALITY. Praying that GOD keeps you lifted in abundance in your new year around the sun. SHINE."

Janelle Monae Performs During The "'I Made Rock & Roll' Festival"

Janelle Monae and band perform during the 'I Made Rock and Roll' Festival,' on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the American Legion Mall in Indianapolis. The 'Black rock music festival' is produced by Ganggang. © Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monae hasn't been one to shy away from showing off their body in recent years. Speaking with Rolling Stone at the time of the release of their newest album, The Age of Pleasure, Monae admitted to the outlet: “I’m much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free.” As for their earlier style of wearing suits, Monae added: “Even when I was really, really wearing only suits, I was either in a suit or you would find me at my own parties naked. It was no in-between.”

