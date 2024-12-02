Janelle Monae Gets Praise From SZA, Kali Uchis, & More After Bikini-Clad Birthday Celebration

BYCole Blake578 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 92nd Academy Awards
Feb 9, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Janelle Monae arrives at the 92nd Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Janelle Monae turned 39 on Sunday.

Janelle Monae celebrated their 39th birthday on Instagram on Sunday by stripping down to a bikini. "Ah it iz my birthdáe," they wrote in the caption. Several celebrities have popped up in the comments section to show love to the singer including SZA, Lenny Kravitz, Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, and more.

Fans have been showing love to Monae as well. "I’m so in love with your unapologetic self! Happy birthday boooooooo," one user wrote. Another added: "Happy happy birthday! You become even more absolutely legendary with each passing year." One more posted: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY EXTRAORDINARY WOMAN OF QUALITY. Praying that GOD keeps you lifted in abundance in your new year around the sun. SHINE."

Read More: Janelle Monae Celebrates "The Age of Pleasure" Album By Flashing Her "Chest" For The Camera

Janelle Monae Performs During The "'I Made Rock & Roll' Festival"

Janelle Monae and band perform during the 'I Made Rock and Roll' Festival,' on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the American Legion Mall in Indianapolis. The 'Black rock music festival' is produced by Ganggang. © Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monae hasn't been one to shy away from showing off their body in recent years. Speaking with Rolling Stone at the time of the release of their newest album, The Age of Pleasure, Monae admitted to the outlet: “I’m much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free.” As for their earlier style of wearing suits, Monae added: “Even when I was really, really wearing only suits, I was either in a suit or you would find me at my own parties naked. It was no in-between.”

Janelle Monae Celebrates Their 39th Birthday

Monae dropped The Age of Pleasure as their fourth studio album back in June 2023. It received nominations for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Check out Janelle Monae's post in honor of their 39th birthday below.

Read More: Janelle Monae Explains Her Recent Antics: “I’m Much Happier When My T*tties Are Out”

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...