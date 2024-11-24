Lizzo Replicates Kendrick Lamar’s Iconic Mustard Shout-Out On Stream With Kai Cenat & SZA

It sounds like Lizzo is loving "GNX."

Recently, Lizzo and SZA joined Kai Cenat for Mafiathon 2, his 30-day livestream that began earlier this month. Unsurprisingly, several moments from the stream have already gone viral. At one point in the stream, for example, Lizzo referenced Kendrick Lamar's song "tv off," which appears on his new album GNX. Kendrick screams Mustard's name in the middle of the song, which quickly became a meme following the surprise release.

Lizzo leaned into this during the stream, abruptly shouting Mustard and getting laughs from both SZA and Cenat. The funny moment took place shortly after Mustard himself shared his reaction to the iconic shout-out. According to him, he had no idea the album would drop when it did and heard the final version of "tv off" with the rest of the world. “You know what’s cr*zy? It was a surprise for me, just like it was a surprise for everybody else,” he told Billboard. “I had been thinking maybe it’s going to come at the top of the year, maybe it’s going to come around the Super Bowl or whatever."

Read More: Lana Del Rey Responds To Lizzo Beef Rumors

Lizzo Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar's New Album During Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 With SZA

“That sh*t was elite," he said of Kendrick shouting his name mid-song. "So fire. Like, is that a new tag? I can’t wait to perform that song and just hear people just saying that, ‘cause everybody’s going to say that like cr*zy.” Lizzo is far from the only one leaning into the meme, however. Recently, the official McDonald's X account shared an image of a sauce packet labeled “Honey MUSTARRRRRRRRRDDDDD" much to social media users' amusement.