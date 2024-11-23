Mustard Laughs At McDonald's Post Over New K.Dot Shout Out

BYBryson "Boom" Paul1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Power 106 Presents The Liftoff
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Rapper Mustard performs onstage during The Liftoff presented by Power 106 at FivePoint Amphitheatre on May 18, 2019 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
McD's joins in on the fun at Mustard's expense.

Mustard laughs out loud over McDonald’s involvement in his name trending across social media after Kendrick Lamar’s catchy shout-out on GNX. The fast-food giant would poke fun at the producer on Friday (Nov. 22) with a tweet that promoted an altered sauce packet titled, “Honey MUSTARRRRRRRRRDDDDD.” This is about Kendrick beginning the GNX cut “tv off,” produced by Mustard, by yelling the producer’s name. “MUSSSSTTTAARRRRRDDDDD,” yells Kendrick Lamar as the beat drops saying “Mustard on the beat, ho.”

Mustard couldn’t believe McDonald’s tweet and responded with “OMG” as he retweeted it. The producer has been resharing various fan-made posts since the song was released with the album. With clever promotion ads, fast-food brands have been heavily involved in hip-hop in 2024. During the beef between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, many brands took the opportunity to promote their products with posts inspired by catchphrases. Mustard joined in the beef with his involvement in Kendrick's "Not Like Us."

Read more: Mustard Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Shout Out On New Album "GNX"

McDonald’s Got New Sauce Called “Honey MUSTAAAARRRRRD”

Social media has coined Kendrick’s shout-out as the producer’s new production tag. YG created the producer’s original production tag. On GNX, Mustard joins Los Angeles’ biggest and emerging stars with features by Roddy Ricch, AzChike, Lefty Gunplay, Terrence Martin, and Peysoh. According to Chart Data, Dijon and Kendrick’s latest collaboration is among the 11 songs from the album occupying the top 10 on the U.S. Apple Music chart.

Kendrick’s new album has many disses toward Drake. The new release follows Mustard trolling the 6 God at last week’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles. The DJ would fake the crowd with the start of Drake’s “Crew Love” before immediately transitioning to “Like That,” the track that initially began the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Before the transition, Mustard would yell out “Sike” as the beat dropped for “Like That.” Mustard and Drake’s beef continued after “Not Like Us,” with Drizzy trolling Mustard by following the producer’s ex-wife on social media. 

Read more: Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Full Credits: SZA, Mustard, Roddy Ricch & More

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
...