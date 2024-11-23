Mustard Laughs At McDonald's Post Over New K.Dot Shout Out

McD's joins in on the fun at Mustard's expense.

Mustard laughs out loud over McDonald’s involvement in his name trending across social media after Kendrick Lamar’s catchy shout-out on GNX. The fast-food giant would poke fun at the producer on Friday (Nov. 22) with a tweet that promoted an altered sauce packet titled, “Honey MUSTARRRRRRRRRDDDDD.” This is about Kendrick beginning the GNX cut “tv off,” produced by Mustard, by yelling the producer’s name. “MUSSSSTTTAARRRRRDDDDD,” yells Kendrick Lamar as the beat drops saying “Mustard on the beat, ho.”

Mustard couldn’t believe McDonald’s tweet and responded with “OMG” as he retweeted it. The producer has been resharing various fan-made posts since the song was released with the album. With clever promotion ads, fast-food brands have been heavily involved in hip-hop in 2024. During the beef between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, many brands took the opportunity to promote their products with posts inspired by catchphrases. Mustard joined in the beef with his involvement in Kendrick's "Not Like Us."

McDonald’s Got New Sauce Called “Honey MUSTAAAARRRRRD”

Social media has coined Kendrick’s shout-out as the producer’s new production tag. YG created the producer’s original production tag. On GNX, Mustard joins Los Angeles’ biggest and emerging stars with features by Roddy Ricch, AzChike, Lefty Gunplay, Terrence Martin, and Peysoh. According to Chart Data, Dijon and Kendrick’s latest collaboration is among the 11 songs from the album occupying the top 10 on the U.S. Apple Music chart.