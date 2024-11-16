Mustard Accuses Ex Wife Of Violating Divorce Agreement Through Defamation

NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; DJ Mustard attends a game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The Knicks won 116-93. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The producer is taking action.

DJ Mustard and Chanel Thierry had an acrimonious divorce. The couple went through a lengthy and very public battle in which accusations were thrown both ways. It appeared as though both parties had moved on, but November 15 brought about the next legal complication. Mustard is accusing Thierry of violating their divorce agreement through various statements she has made on social media. The producer claims that Thierry defamed him and even questioned the validity of his alleged cancer scare.

Mustard leveled several complaints against Thierry in documents obtained by TMZ. The producer wrote that his ex-wife attempted to paint him as a dead beat father in an effort to increase child support pay to their three children. To make matters even worse, Mustard claimed that Chanel Thierry released medical information about him online. In October, Thierry took to Threads to post screenshots of text exchanges between her and Mustard. In said text, the producer states that he's fears a potential cancer diagnosis in his future.

Mustard Claims Thierry Leaked Medical Information

"This is hard for me and if you know me you should know the thoughts of cancer is hard for me I feel so lost and just helpless," he texted. Chanel Thierry posted this screenshot, along with several others, with the caption: "Playing the 'silent' [role] while intentionally dragging me through hell for 2 years. I have the text messages still." Thierry has since deleted the post, but Mustard believes the damage to his public image and reputation is done.

The producer is requesting that Thierry publicly retract the "defamatory" and "false statement." He's also asking a judge to admonish his ex-wife for violating their divorce agreement. Mustard believes, and fears, that Chanel Thierry's statements will have a negative impact on his relationship with their children. Mustard has not had the easiest 2024, as it is. The producer's solo album, FAITH OF A MUSTARD SEED, sold a paltry 18 units first week. He proceeded to go on a social media rant and blame Drake, as well as DJ Akademiks, for the album's performance.

