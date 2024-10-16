Mustard’s Ex Chanel Thierry Exposes Him For Allegedly Faking Cancer Scare

Chanel Thierry is not backing down.

It's no secret that DJ Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry's divorce has gotten messy. Since filing in May of 2022, they've battled over assets, their three children, and more. Details of their divorce settlement surfaced online earlier this week, prompting a heated response from Thierry on Threads.

“Although I wasn’t going to say anything being silenced is something I literally fought NOT TO BE,” she wrote. “This ruling was made back in JULY (I went to Belize) to celebrate right after. Now the week I turn the car back to its owner ALL of my business is in the blogs. Of course I know these things are public info, i got that part but the fact I knew u would be so petty to let everyone know you ‘took the car’ and acted as if my back CS was payment for the car and it’s not. It’s just that, BACKED CS.”

Read More: Mustard Retains Major Assets After Finalizing Divorce Settlement

Chanel Thierry Puts Mustard On Blast

Chanel Thierry and DJ Mustard attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Thierry didn't stop there, however. She went on to accuse her ex of faking a cancer scare to prevent her from leaving him. “Playing the silent’ [role] while intentionally dragging me through hell for 2 years (u promised u would make divorce hell for me and you did) i have the text messages still," she alleged. "You made sure your PR team dragged this play each way to make me look bad for 2 years! And You are still doing it. Please leave me alone and stop using me for publicity and record sales. Check the date, after he filed in May 2022 he ‘claimed’ to have cancer to make me stay in the house. I left in July. Of course no cancer.”