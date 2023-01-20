After expressing discontent about her breakup with DJ Mustard, new information surfaced about Chanel Thierry’s divorce requests. In May 2022, it was shared that Mustard filed for divorce after over a decade with Theirry. Although the pair were together for a lengthy period of time and share three children, they’ve only been married since 2020.

The Blast has offered a new update about the divorce, including Theirry’s request regarding the care of their children—and her. She reportedly wants joint physical custody, however, if they come to a stalemate regarding how to move forward in making decisions, she wants the final say.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Chanel Thierry and DJ Mustard attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Chanel reportedly requested this because she claims it is “increasingly difficult to co-parent with Mustard as he does not communicate or answer her text messages.”

Additionally, Theirry stated she and Mustard had a nanny throughout their relationship. The nanny now acts as the megaproducer’s “house manager” and no longer helps Theirry with the children.

She also reportedly requested for “the family Escalade go back and forth between households when exchanging the minor children.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) DJ Mustard and Chanel Dijon attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

Thierry has further requested “a forensic evaluation of Mustard’s income.” The couple had a prenuptial agreement which stated she would receive $35K per month, but she is also asking for “an additional $60,000 from Mustard to ‘true up the support payments he has made thus far.'”

The producer reportedly made over $10 million in 2020. His income for 2022 has yet to be determined. Pertaining to child support, Theirry is asking for $82K per month for all three children.

Mustard reportedly asked the court to declare him and his wife legally single as the divorce moves forward. The ex-couple will return to court on February 1.

