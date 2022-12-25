Even in the midst of an unexpected divorce, Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are keeping their composure in the public eye. While the holidays can be a tough time for several separated families, both stars are doing their part to make it easier by spending Christmas together with their two children.

Earlier this month, gossip began circulating saying that the former couple was planning to be under one roof on December 25th. However, last week Radar Online shared a report revealing that the Karen actor “appears to be ready for war” with his latest legal filings. These headlines caused some speculation about whether or not we’d see them put aside their alleged differences for the seasonal festivities.

Actors Cory Hardrict (L) and Tia Mowry attend the Make A Wish VIP Experience at the 2016 BET Awards on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

On Sunday (December 25) afternoon, Mowry shut down any doubters with a simple but effective message on Instagram. “Family will ALWAYS be family,” she wrote. “Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

Throughout the photos, we see the Sister Sister starlet and her ex sitting side by side. Their daughter, Cairo, is sprawled across their laps, getting a kiss from each of them. Meanwhile, their son, Cree, lays back into his father’s lap.

Additionally, Mowry included some heartwarming father-daughter photos of Cory and his little one hugging in front of the fireplace. Clearly, they’re not letting divorce stand in the way of a cheerful Christmas together.

In Hardrict’s aforementioned petition, he reportedly questions the validity of their prenuptial agreement. Other blogs note that the 43-year-old is refuting his ex-wife’s claims of “irreconcilable differences” being the reason for their demise.

He is agreeing with Mowry’s request for joint legal and physical custody. Elsewhere, he requested that the court terminate her rights to seek spousal support. Surprisingly, he left both boxes unchecked regarding his own spousal support.

Read Tia Mowry’s most recent comments regarding her divorce here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

