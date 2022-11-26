Breakups are never easy. Still, though, Tia Mowry seems to be navigating through her separation from Cory Hardrict with as much grace as possible. The Twitches starlet confirmed the news of their divorce to fans in early October. Since then, has shared some insight into how she’s living her newfound life as a single mother of two.

While celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday earlier this week, the actress posted an Instagram Reel that finds her reflecting on what she’s most thankful for this season. “POV: you chased your peace, happiness, and joy,” text written over the video reads.

In the caption, Mowry went on, “I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for my friends and family who lift me up and for my community and all the strong women who are growing and evolving with me.”

The festive video finds her wearing a cream-coloured sweater dress and nude heels. She holds a beautiful bouquet of flowers while posing for the camera.

She then urged those walking the same path as her to pick themselves up some flowers. “You deserve it,” she reminded readers before wishing them a Happy Thanksgiving.

In her initial statement on October 4th, Mowry wrote, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.” Since then, she’s gone on to speak about her divorce on TV, answering some burning questions about what caused her to walk away from her husband of 14 years.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness. I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love,” she explained.

Afterward, Hardrict seemingly shot back with a cryptic response of his own, causing some to raise their eyebrows.

