Of the many celebrity breakups we’ve witnessed this year, arguably one of the most shocking was that of Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry. The two broke the news early last month. Afterward, each of them shared heartfelt statements about the love they’ll continue to carry for each other.

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” the Twitches starlet wrote at the time. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together. I want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Tia Mowry Hardrict (L) and Cory Hardrict attends the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence)

In the weeks since the exes have made a few headlines over sweet words exchanged online. Earlier this week, though, Mowry made an appearance on the Today show. During her interview, she got candid about exactly when she knew that her relationship with Hardrict was over.

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love,” the mother of two said on Wednesday (November 16). “And when you really start to work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth. Then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening.”

Mowry said that it was during a therapy session that she made her mind up about ending her 14-and-a-half-year-long marriage. Even despite their split, she still calls what she and Hardrict had together “a success.”

While her comments were positive in nature, fans couldn’t help but notice that the German-born actress’s ex posted a subliminal message of his own on Instagram.

As Page Six reports, shortly after the interview went public, Hardrict was on Instagram Live. He didn’t actually speak to viewers. However, his song choice – Nas’ “Reminisce” – talks for him as he sits silently in the driver’s seat.

“Reminisce / Relationships ain’t the prettiest / I was stuck on the silliness / Was it love that I was really in? / We don’t know until it really end / But then it’s too late / Reminisce,” the King’s Disease III song goes.

Words of encouragement quickly flooded into the comment section from fans. “We’re still going to hold you down and support,” one person wrote. Another added, “Everything will be ok. You know regardless she still loves you.”

Read Tia Mowry’s initial statement about her split from Cory Hardrict here. Check back with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

