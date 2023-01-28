Mid-way through 2022, news of DJ Mustard and Chanel Thierry’s divorce shocked many in the music industry. The long-time lovers were together for years prior to the producer’s rise to fame (12 in total). She previously described their separation as “more than heartbreaking.”

Before they were married in 2020, they had three children together. “Finally after three years we decided to take a step out on fate, and date. When I got pregnant with Kiy I was so scared, you told me ‘I got you, I got us.’ I dropped out of college, moved out my mom’s, stayed in YG’s garage for a while (yup, that’s what love will do). Then to your moms, until we got enough money to get our apt,” she recalled of how their family came to be.

Fast forward to 2023, and Mustard and Thierry are feuding like never before. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, his co-parent claims that he’s failing to meet the terms of their financial agreement. However, the California native shut down these allegations, coming back with a court filing of his own.

The DJ says that his ex is making the process difficult for them both. At the same time, he’s been paying for several of her living expenses as well as supporting their offspring.

The new documents reveal that Mustard is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their kids. As for child support, he’s willing to pay the previously agreed-upon amount of $18,342 a month. While it sounds high, Thierry originally requested upwards of $80k for the same payment.

“Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie,” the 32-year-old writes in his filing. “From the time Chanel and I separated in May 2022, I continued to uphold my obligation to support her and the children. I continued to pay all of Chanel’s living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel’s housing costs and the children’s expenses including private school tuition.”

The father of three also believes his ex is disregarding their joint parenting plan. Consequently, he says the public is holding him in a “false and defamatory light.”

In response to his, Thierry disputed every saying she was being financially starved. “I cannot control what the media outlets pull from my social media page and what they infer from my writings,” she wrote. On the advice of her attorney, she’s also been “more cautious” about her social media interactions amid the divorce.

The exes began mediation early this month. The family matriarch allegedly said that the music star hasn’t been agreeing to anything “that would benefit the children and not himself.”

Before things became increasingly heated between the former couple, Mustard took a moment last spring to address some of the circulating rumours. At the time, rumour had it that Chanel cheated on him, resulting in their union’s demise.

