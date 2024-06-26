Fans Realize Drake & Mustard's Ex-Wife Chanel Thierry Follow Each Other On Instagram

Someone close to Drake claims this a revenge scheme of some sort.

With Drake taking L after L lately, he is seemingly doing anything imaginable to come out with a win. In his mind, that is following the ex-wife of Mustard, Chanel Thierry, on Instagram. Fans caught notice of it and now it is becoming quite the trending topic online. The Boy is always up to some passive aggressive behavior and that was especially the case with his social media posts during his beef with Kendrick Lamar. It was a tactic he used to try and instigate the latter to respond, and it wound up backfiring in the end. We will just have to wait and see how this turns out, as Drake following Mustard's ex-wife is reportedly a revenge scheme.

That information comes courtesy of AceShowBiz, as they say a source close to Drake's camp let the cat out of the bag. So far, fans are confused with Drake's plan on X. One user writes, "Y’all believing Aubrey doing some damage by following Mustard’s EX wife is just proof that y’all view women as property. Mustard been moved on & has a baby otw. I doubt he cares about who follows his ex or who she follows. Y’all need to grow up, & Aubs should do the same." For those unaware, Mustard initiated the divorce between him and Chanel Thierry back in May 2022. Irreconcilable differences were the driving force in his decision, and things have been rocky, to say the least. Chanel has accused Mustard of emotional abuse and failure to pay child support. The "Not Like Us" producer shut down all of those claims in court documents, as he still continues to fight for custody of his three kids.

Drake & Mustard's Ex-Wife Follow Each Other Back

"Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie. I continued to pay all of Chanel’s living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel’s housing costs and the children’s expenses including school tuition". Mustard is now in a relationship with girlfriend Brittany Stroud, and they are now expecting their first child together soon.