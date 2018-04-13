instagram account
- SongsSkillz Has Got The Skills On His Instagram Exclusive Track "Chic-Fil-A @ 7am"Skillz needs to make an official comeback. By Zachary Horvath
- TV"The Wendy Williams Show" Instagram Account Taken Down Following The YouTube Channel's DisappearanceDays after her YouTube account got taken down, Wendy's Instagram page is now a thing of the past as well.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramLil Durk Deactivates Instagram AccountPrayers up for Lil Durk during this difficult time. By Aron A.
- Tech6ix9ine To Keep Instagram Account, Does Not Violate Sex Offender Policy6ix9ine's Instagram account will not be taken down after it was determined that it does not violate the app's sex offender policy despite the rapper's past.By Lynn S.
- RandomKiller Mike Takes Over Selena Gomez's Instagram AccountSelena Gomez invited Killer Mike to take over her Instagram account in order to teach her 179 million followers about the work he does as an activist.By Lynn S.
- MusicPlayboi Carti Fans Roast Right-Wing IG For Mistaking "Die Lit" Album Cover For Protest PhotoPlayboi Carti fans were in tears after a Conversative Instagram account included the "Die Lit" album cover among photos from recent protests.By Lynn S.
- SportsLeBron James Lets His Son Get An IG Account, Tells Haters To Back OffLeBron's son is upping his social media game.By Alexander Cole
- NewsCardi B Disables Her Instagram Account After A Series Of Emotional PostsThe rapper appears to have had enough.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Tay's Instagram Accuses Her Father Of Sexual Abuse & Neglect: Threats Of Foster Care#FreeLilTay takes on greater meaning with the rise terrible abuse allegations.By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTentacion's Family Organizes Fan Memorial For Wednesday June 27thService from 12pm to 6pm.By Devin Ch
- MusicA$AP Rocky Duels Grandpa In Balenciaga 'Fit "Who Wore It Best" ChallengeA$AP Rocky schooled by Gramps of "shotbyjaadiee." By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Instagram Account Hacked By A Homeless ManThings keep getting weirder and weirder.By Alex Zidel