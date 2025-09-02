QC P Trolls Young Thug With Diabolical Instagram Profile Picture

Redfestdxb 2020
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 06: Young Thug performs during Day 1 of Redfestdxb 2020 on February 6, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
QC P has been going after Young Thug ever since the latter allegedly warned Lil Baby that his label boss was a rat.

The negative narratives continue to swirl around Young Thug. It's evolving from rat and snitching allegations to questioning the legitimacy of streams and more. He's also got detractors on him like heat seeking missiles with one of them being QC "P."

"P" is the CEO of Quality Control, one of the biggest labels within the trap scene in Atlanta. He's been involved with this sprawling scandal due one of his hottest clients, Lil Baby. The latter is really close with Young Thug, which has only been proven even more amid this debacle.

"Wham what's understood ain't got to ever be explained I'm with cha forever," he reportedly tweeted and deleted.

Pierre "P" Thomas was allegedly described by the YSL boss as a rat to Lil Baby over a leaked phone call. The former vehemently denied said accusation with a fiery response. Thug also alleged that he went behind his back and negotiated a sale of QC with Scooter Braun's Hybe.

It's worth mentioning that Thugger also alleged that Braun offered Baby $150 million to get out of his deal with QC to obtain his music rights. "P" also refutes this.

Young Thug QC P Beef

The executive has been trolling Young Thug relentlessly as a result by turning the rat allegations back onto him. For example, he took his X account to tweet but then seemingly delete a plan for a documentary about Thug's downfall.

"New Documentary Coming Soon 'The Rat That Just Keep On Tellin' @youngstonerliferecords @thuggerthugger1 [crying-laughing emojis] Executive Produced By Me."

He's keeping up the taunting this week, doing so in diabolical fashion.

As caught by DJ Akademiks, QC P changed his profile picture to an AI-generated image of Young Thug's face on a rat's body. He's also gnawing on a piece of Swiss cheese and folks in the comments are crying tears of laughter in the comments.

"I’m too high for this bro [three laughing emojis]," one user quips. "Eating good too," another jokes.

While this situation is quite serious on a lot of levels, there's a lot of playground-level antics going on as well.

