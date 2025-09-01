Young Thug Allegedly Confirms Use Of Bots For "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" In Leaked Jail Call

The downward spiral of Young Thug is bleeding into this week as another potentially damning jail call has emerged. In this alleged conversation with a presumed team rep, the YSL boss allegedly confirms on using bots to boost his streams. Particularly, he allegedly leaned on them to try and get BUSINESS IS BUSINESS to number one per Kurrco.

Thugger's last solo album, which dropped on June 22, 2023, narrowly missed out on debuting at the top spot. Morgan Wallen's reign was still as active as it is now during that time. One Thing At A Time edged out the Georgia native's 88,000 with 108,000 units.

What's also important to note is that this year was viewed as one of the most lackluster stretches for hip-hop. The mainstream was especially struggling as no MC had reached the mountaintop until Lil Uzi Vert ended the drought with Pink Tape in July.

Both of these points are discussed during this alleged chat as Young Thug's team member updates him on the tracking of BIB. Overall, it was doing decent, but the country star was still on his way to nabbing his 15th nonconsecutive week on top.

Moreover, Thug's BIB collaborator Uzi was serious competition to steal that first top-charting hip-hop record.

Young Thug Bots

The "Money On Money" rapper allegedly sounds frustrated with the news as he vents about why they didn't grab Wallen for a feature. "Why the f*ck didn't we think to put him on the album, like what the f*ck."

After allegedly joking about the situation for a second, Thug allegedly asks his partner if he's still got that bot "plug." "You still got that plug, right? That sh*t that we did with Gunna and them?" he allegedly asks.

The man says yes, conveying the alleged use of artificially inflating the record's streams. The "Gunna and them" comment refers to another phone call in which Thug allegedly says he spent $50,000 on bots to help Gunna get a number one record over The Weeknd.

The album's during this alleged discussion were Dawn FM and DS4EVER.