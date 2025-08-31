Young Thug Allegedly Told 21 Savage That He Wanted To Ruin Gunna's Rollout In Leaked Call

There are several clips from an alleged call between Young Thug and 21 Savage that were leaked in the last few days. The latest clips are about the Gunna situation. Thug alleges that Gunna stopped answering the phone after he took his plea deal at the end of 2022.

"He told Brian [Steel, Thug's lawyer], 'Man, I'm gonna come in here and write a statement [...] then every time it be time to do it, he don't answer the phone no more," he said. Per Thug, Gunna kept ignoring Steel's requests.

In a separate clip, Thug allegedly told 21 that he wanted to drop Business Is Business on the same day as a Gift & a Curse. His objective? To step on Gunna's release date. "How he think I ain't gonna know [his release date] when he's signed to me?" he asked with a laugh. "I can hold his s**t back if I want to," he said. He did not hold Gunna's album back, nor did he end up dropping the same day. Gunna's album came out on June 16, 2023, while Thug's released the following Friday.

Read More: Ralo Goes After Young Thug On Instagram Following Alleged Leaked Audio

Young Thug Gunna Beef

Fans had figured out that all was not harmonious between Thug and Gunna a few years ago. These apparent clips from a call have really contextualized the extent of their bad blood.