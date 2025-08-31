Young Thug Allegedly Told 21 Savage That He Wanted To Ruin Gunna's Rollout In Leaked Call

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 03: Rap artists 21 Savage and Young Thug attend the game between the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers at Toyota Center on January 3, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Young Thug and 21 Savage have had several clips of a call be made public, the latest clips being Thug addressing the Gunna situation.

There are several clips from an alleged call between Young Thug and 21 Savage that were leaked in the last few days. The latest clips are about the Gunna situation. Thug alleges that Gunna stopped answering the phone after he took his plea deal at the end of 2022.

"He told Brian [Steel, Thug's lawyer], 'Man, I'm gonna come in here and write a statement [...] then every time it be time to do it, he don't answer the phone no more," he said. Per Thug, Gunna kept ignoring Steel's requests.

In a separate clip, Thug allegedly told 21 that he wanted to drop Business Is Business on the same day as a Gift & a Curse. His objective? To step on Gunna's release date. "How he think I ain't gonna know [his release date] when he's signed to me?" he asked with a laugh. "I can hold his s**t back if I want to," he said. He did not hold Gunna's album back, nor did he end up dropping the same day. Gunna's album came out on June 16, 2023, while Thug's released the following Friday.

Young Thug Gunna Beef

Fans had figured out that all was not harmonious between Thug and Gunna a few years ago. These apparent clips from a call have really contextualized the extent of their bad blood.

Thug and Lil Baby may have also fallen out following a clip from this apparent call in which 21 accused those dissing Gunna of doing so for clout. Thug also said that he believed Baby jumped to dissing Gunna too early. Thugger published a tweet and delete on August 30 where he addressed his former mentee, but it not clear where those two stand at the moment. We will keep you updated as more unfolds in this saga.

