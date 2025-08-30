Young Thug is in between a rock and a hard place right now, as the Atlanta snitching allegations scandal continues to develop in odd ways. If you need a refresher, the basic gist is that an alleged police interrogation with Thug resurfaced online recently, and it's reopened a debate around YSL loyalties, the collective's RICO case, ATL MCs' allegiances, and a whole lot more.

Furthermore, one of these side narratives concerns a couple of alleged leaked calls featuring Young Thug. One of them was allegedly with Lil Baby, and Thugger spoke on how Baby's label Quality Control's CEO, Pierre "P" Thomas, was allegedly a rat. The executive quickly clapped back and denied this accusation online.

Then, on Saturday (August 30), another alleged audio clip surfaced of Young Thug reacting to a Lil Baby diss while allegedly on a call with 21 Savage. The diss in question appeared on the Gunna track "bread & butter" off his 2023 album a Gift & a Curse.

Finally, Thug reportedly tweeted and deleted a message for Baby after these alleged audio clips surfaced, according to Kurrco. "Wham what's understood ain't got to ever be explained I'm with cha forever," the message reportedly read.

Young Thug Deleted Tweet

Of course, this led a lot of folks to further speculate on all these lyricists' dynamics. Some folks think that Lil Baby might cut Young Thug off as a result of this, whereas others think that they owe folks like Gunna an apology. At the end of the day, we're talking about deleted tweets, unfounded allegations, unverified audio clips, and a lot of speculative shade in this snitching scandal. So take everything with a grain of salt.

Still, the lines started to become more clear with each new development. From an outsider's perspective, fans can find paperwork or instances of alleged snitching and connect them to pretty much anyone involved. But it's an outsider's perspective, not a truly informed one.