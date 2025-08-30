Young Thug Tweets & Deletes Strange Message To Lil Baby Amid Snitching Scandal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Tweet Delete Message Lil Baby Snitching Hip Hop News
Oct 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Lil Baby during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
An alleged leaked jail call featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage's thoughts on the Lil Baby and Gunna beef recently hit the Internet.

Young Thug is in between a rock and a hard place right now, as the Atlanta snitching allegations scandal continues to develop in odd ways. If you need a refresher, the basic gist is that an alleged police interrogation with Thug resurfaced online recently, and it's reopened a debate around YSL loyalties, the collective's RICO case, ATL MCs' allegiances, and a whole lot more.

Furthermore, one of these side narratives concerns a couple of alleged leaked calls featuring Young Thug. One of them was allegedly with Lil Baby, and Thugger spoke on how Baby's label Quality Control's CEO, Pierre "P" Thomas, was allegedly a rat. The executive quickly clapped back and denied this accusation online.

Then, on Saturday (August 30), another alleged audio clip surfaced of Young Thug reacting to a Lil Baby diss while allegedly on a call with 21 Savage. The diss in question appeared on the Gunna track "bread & butter" off his 2023 album a Gift & a Curse.

Finally, Thug reportedly tweeted and deleted a message for Baby after these alleged audio clips surfaced, according to Kurrco. "Wham what's understood ain't got to ever be explained I'm with cha forever," the message reportedly read.

Read More: 6ix9ine Blasts Young Thug For Interrogation Scandal And Calls Out Rappers' Hypocrisy

Young Thug Deleted Tweet

Of course, this led a lot of folks to further speculate on all these lyricists' dynamics. Some folks think that Lil Baby might cut Young Thug off as a result of this, whereas others think that they owe folks like Gunna an apology. At the end of the day, we're talking about deleted tweets, unfounded allegations, unverified audio clips, and a lot of speculative shade in this snitching scandal. So take everything with a grain of salt.

Still, the lines started to become more clear with each new development. From an outsider's perspective, fans can find paperwork or instances of alleged snitching and connect them to pretty much anyone involved. But it's an outsider's perspective, not a truly informed one.

As such, we'll see where all this Young Thug drama takes us next. Whether or not this comes up on wax or stays in social media gossip circles is only a matter of time.

Read More: Joe Budden Claims Young Thug's "Stock Has Plummeted" Since His Release From Prison

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
Young Thug 21 Savage React Gunna Lil Baby Diss Audio Hip Hop News Music Young Thug & 21 Savage React To Gunna's Lil Baby Diss In Alleged Leaked Audio 1333
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.0K
Philadelphia 76ers v Houston Rockets Music Young Thug & 21 Savage Discuss Gunna & Unfoonk In Alleged Leaked Jail Call 1.5K
Comments 0