Pierre "pee" thomas
- MusicQuality Control Claims Offset Breached Legal AgreementQuality Control wants a judge to toss Offset’s lawsuit due to breach of contract.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureQC CEO "P" Throws Annual Birthday Celebration With Lil Baby, Coi Leray, City Girls & More In AttendancePierre "P" Thomas celebrated his birthday with a lavish celebration in Atlanta that saw all the stars come out.By Quam Odunsi
- MusicQuality Control's CEO Offers To Buy 300 Entertainment LabelPierre "P" Thomas from QC feels his pockets are fat enough to swallow up competitor 300 Entertainment.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureDancer Allegedly Catches Fire At Diddy's Party In AtlantaThe star-studded Diddy-hosted birthday bash for Quality Control's CEO got a little scary for a second. By Madusa S.
- MusicQC CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Cops 10th Rolls Royce For ChristmasPee ain't playing. By Karlton Jahmal
- RelationshipsQC's Pee Hit With $11k Fine For Posting "Altered" Texts Disparaging Lira GalorePierre "Pee" Thomas has been fined by the court while his legal battle with the mother of his child continues.By Rose Lilah
- BeefSkippa Da Flippa Disses Former Labelmate Quavo: "You Ain't The Boss Of Sh*t"Skippa Da Flippa airs out his issues with Quavo, who he shared the same Quality Control connection with.By Alex Zidel
- GossipPierre "Pee" Thomas Claims Lira Galore Is Harassing HimPierre "Pee" Thomas says Lira Galore has been hounding him for unnecessary financial statements.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsQC’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas Reportedly Dating “L&HH” Star Tommie LeeTMZ reports that the QC CEO is now dating Tommie Lee.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsJT Snaps At Fan Who Asked If She's Dating QC's Pierre ThomasCity Girls member JT clapped back at a fan for asking if she was dating her Quality Control Music boss, Pierre "Pee" Thomas.By Lynn S.
- TVQuavo To Judge "Making The Band" Atlanta AuditionsQuavo and 112 are joining Monica and Quality Control's Pee Thomas and Coach K as judges for the Atlanta auditions of Diddy's "Making The Band" reboot.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsPierre "Pee" Thomas Refutes Claim He Taunted Lira Galore During Court HearingThe latest development in Thomas and Galore's ugly legal battle. By Noah C
- AnticsQC CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Clarifies QC Stripper Bowl Payment ControversyQC nor Pee have anything to do with strippers getting paid. By Aron A.
- GramLira Galore Is Jumping For Joy In New Home She Purchased For DaughterLira's all set. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsQC's Pierre "Pee" Thomas Exposes Lira Galore's Texts To Disprove Her Abuse ClaimsLira recently filed a $15 million lawsuit against Pee.By Lynn S.
- GossipQC CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Denies Lira Galore's Abuse Claim, Says She's AbusiveLira Galore accused Pierre "Pee" Thomas of being abusive while she was pregnant with her child. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsLira Galore Accuses QC’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas Of Physical Abuse While PregnantLira Galora is asking for $15 million for her injuries reportedly sustained by QC CEO Pee.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLira Galore Reveals Baby Girl Khaleesi's Adorable FaceWho do YOU think she looks more like?By hnhh
- MusicCity Girls' JT Shares New Photo With Prison Release Fast ApproachingJT shows face with her prison release looming in the horizon.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuality Control Signs Layton Greene: "Our Very First R&B Artist"Pierre "Pee" Thomas is proud to present QC's latest signee: Layton Greene.By Devin Ch
- MusicYung Miami Receives Brand New Bentley From Pee & QC For 25th BirthdayYung Miami was gifted an all-white Bentley from QC & Pee.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicQuality Control’s “Stripper Bowl” Brought In Over $3 Million For DancersQC made it rain big time at the "Stripper Bowl" this past Sunday.By Kevin Goddard