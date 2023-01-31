Offset prepares for a new chapter in his career as a solo entity. However, the rapper continues to battle with Quality Control over the rights to his music. Last year, he filed a lawsuit against QC in an attempt to prevent them from profiting off of his solo releases, such as “54321” and “CODE” ft. Moneybagg Yo.

Per Radar Online, Quality Control filed a motion demanding the lawsuit should be dismissed. In a new filing, they claimed Offset breached legal agreements including a confidential clause following an online dispute.

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 28: Offset of the Migos and Pierre Thomas attend Young Dolph Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on July 28, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Offset stated that he worked out a negotiation with Quality Control in Jan. 2021 in order to regain the rights to his solo career. Cardi B also backed this up after ‘Set publicly blasted Pierre “P” Thomas.

“N***as act like I’m the problem. I paid millions to get my rights back,” ‘Set tweeted. “N***a, you blackballed me. I ain’t said shit one time, homie. I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years, now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?”

“Because Offset is not the owner of recordings he has made or continues to make with Motown on or after January 15, 2021, including the recordings “54321” and “Code”, [Offset] lack standing to bring this action,” QC said in response to Offset’s claims.

DECATUR, GA – August 23: Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Offset of the Group Migos and Lil Yachty attend Lil Yachty’s Surprise Birthday Lunch at Cici’s Pizza on August 23, 2016 in Decatur, Georgia.

Additionally, they said Offset breached the “confidentiality provision” of their agreement following his public outburst. They said Offset detailed “the terms of the Settlement Agreement in the Complaint and in social media posts, and by sharing the Settlement Agreement with various Universal Music Group executive.”

