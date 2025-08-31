Quality Control's P Denies Young Thug's Claims About Lil Baby's QC Deal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 96 Views
Lil Baby performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 22, 2022. Coachella Friday Week Two 38. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug claimed Lil Baby refused to do business without Quality Control's CEO in the room, and that Pierre Thomas didn't return the favor.

Young Thug continues to cause controversy in the contemporary Atlanta hip-hop landscape, whether that's related to snitching allegations and the YSL RICO trial or industry games with folks like collaborator Lil Baby and his label boss, Pierre "P" Thomas. The executive runs Baby's Quality Control label alongside Kevin "Coach K" Lee, and Thug is in beef with him right now.

For those unaware, this is because he accused P of being a snitch, something he allegedly spoke about with Baby himself and separately with Mariah The Scientist in an alleged leaked jail call. It's one of many alleged call leaks that are causing a firestorm online this week.

In this call in question, which DJ Akademiks shared on Instagram, Young Thug's allegations against P are as follow. Scooter Braun allegedly offered Lil Baby $150 million to get out of his QC deal and obtain his music rights, but Baby allegedly refused if P wasn't going to be in the meeting. Then, Braun allegedly went around the Atlanta artist and spoke to Pierre Thomas, who then allegedly sold the label without giving his artist the same respect of checking in.

However, take this with a massive grain of salt. The Quality Control CEO himself took to Ak's comments section to call cap on this claim.

Young Thug & QC P Beef

QC P Young Thug Lil Baby
Screenshot via Instagram @akademiks

As for the other side of this feud, here's what P said about Young Thug. "Imagine some broke a** rats like @thuggerthugger1 and PeeWeeRatScoe trying to run a rat narrative on me and all my n***as that I love running with these h*e a** n***as knowing how these n***as talk about me," he wrote on social media. "Im gone say this for the last time. Im not no street n***a. I'm a tax paying citizen that's running a business and taking care of my family. All the street n***as is broke, dead [or] in jail. Why do yall continue to glorify this s**t? Streets been dead. Yall n***as gave the city a bad name.

"And by the way I ain't never been in no court room on no n***a, sat in a interrogation room running n***as names. And I don't speak on the dead so I don't care enough to explain the situation. Yall boys the police. Y'all n***as mad cause yall not me [crying-laughing emoji]," he concluded.

