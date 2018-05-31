Quality Control the label
- Pop CultureDancer Allegedly Catches Fire At Diddy's Party In AtlantaThe star-studded Diddy-hosted birthday bash for Quality Control's CEO got a little scary for a second. By Madusa S.
- MusicQuality Control's Duke Deuce Airs Out Mario Judah On InstagramThe rapper is calling Mario Judah out for failing to deliver a verse. By Madusa S.
- NewsLayton Greene Shares Emotional New Track “Chosen One”The single is accompanied by a new music video.
By Madusa S.
- MusicLira Galore Reveals Baby Girl Khaleesi's Adorable FaceWho do YOU think she looks more like?By hnhh
- MusicQuality Control Signs Layton Greene: "Our Very First R&B Artist"Pierre "Pee" Thomas is proud to present QC's latest signee: Layton Greene.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosCity Girls Unleash Their Side Chick Anthem With "Not Ya Main" Video"I'm that b*tch but I'm not your b*tch."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Poses With Stolen Quality Control Hard Drives After "Pee" Pays $20K RewardLil Yachty's upcoming project is officially safe.By Alex Zidel
- NewsQuavo Assists Marlo On New Song "My Home"Marlo calls on Quavo to spice up his new project.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Baby & Gunna "Drip Too Hard" In Their Latest CollabLil Baby and Gunna combine their talents for another hit.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Baby Takes A Quick Trip To "Seattle"Lil Baby hits us with a quick new track in "Seattle."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos Producer Rob Taylor Beat Down And Jumped For Over $2KVideo surfaced of producer Rob Taylor getting attacked for "finessing" a man out of $2K.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosLil Baby Raps What He Lives In "Exotic" Featuring StarlitoLil Baby swaps pink slips with Starlito in "Exotic" music video.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, & More Show Out For QC Head "Pee's" BirthdayMany of hip-hop's A-listers were in attendance at Pee's birthday party.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Charts Three Songs Simultaneously On Billboard Hot 100The young Atlanta rapper is rising quick.By Alex Zidel