Quality Control CEO P Laughs At 6ix9ine's Young Thug Disses

It's no secret that Atlanta's once-thriving hip-hop scene has fallen into a state of disarray, thanks to the the snitching allegations flying around from guys like Young Thug, Peewee Roscoe, Ralo, and many more. One of the other names thrown in the mix was Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas, on an alleged call Thug was part of.

P co-founded QC in 2012, which he runs with Kevin "Coach K" Lee. Of course, the label has been the longtime home of artists like Lil Baby and Lil Yachty and formerly, Migos and Cardi B. He took to his Instagram Story to address Thug allegedly accusing him of being a "rat" with an emphatic denial. He said the streets were dead and that he's never been in the streets, calling himself a "tax-paying citizen who's running a business."

6ix9ine recently went live with Akademiks and Ralo. The latter has been going after Thug for the last few days after Thug accused him of snitching as well. 6ix9ine dissed Thug on live, saying he went from a "snake to a spider to a rat." P took to his Instagram Story again to record himself laughing at 6ix9ine's commentary. Akademiks caught the post himself, saying that P was "getting a kick out of" everything.

Young Thug Gunna Beef

It'll be interesting to see if Thug issues a response to the clip, or if he'll leave it alone. Another leaked call snippet allegedly leaked, where Thugger discussed wanting to drop his 2023 album, Business Is Business, on the same day as Gunna. He reportedly intended to ruin his release date, though he did end up dropping the week after instead.