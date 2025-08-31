Young Thug Finally Explains His Issue With Gunna And His Plea Deal In Alleged Leaked Call

An alleged leaked jail call with 21 Savage saw Young Thug allegedly explain why Gunna lost his friendship after the YSL RICO trial.

The Atlanta snitching scandal continues, as folks continue to get updates on Young Thug, the YSL RICO case's fallout, Gunna, and a whole lot more. Most recently, some more alleged leaked jail call clips between Thug and 21 Savage hit the Internet (as caught by Kurrco on social media). They supposedly answer many fans' burning questions.

However, we want to make it clear that this is all alleged audio that hasn't been confirmed, so take everything with a grain of salt. If this is true, though, then it goes over exactly what Thugger's issues are with his former collaborator's plea deal in that RICO trial.

The main issue Young Thug has with Gunna concerns his claim that YSL is a gang and that he knows people who committed crimes in furtherance of it. Thug claimed that this is not the case at all, since Wunna supposedly only knew Thug, Yak Gotti, and YSL Duke, and the UY SCUTI artist claimed none of them committed crimes. Also, Spider said this is what turned the whole situation into a RICO case.

In addition, the Atlanta artist also dissed the The Last Wun creative for supposedly taking the plea deal for a woman and for money. Elsewhere during the call, 21 Savage defended Wunna's decision to say that drugs and guns that police found in a car he was in with Thug did not belong to him. But this led Thugger and 21 to speak on how things could've turned out differently if Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Future, and others didn't cut ties before Thug made a public statement about it.

Young Thug Gunna Beef

We will see if anything else emerges concerning these thoughts. In the meantime, Young Thug's snitching allegations – against himself and others – continue to cause a lot of debate. A lot of other rappers and folks in Atlanta are chiming in, and it's going beyond this regional consideration.

More Clips

As such, we can only hope that information becomes clearer in the future, and that folks can eventually find common ground. After all, many folks accusing each other of snitching, from an outside perspective, faced their own tough situations in complex ways.

