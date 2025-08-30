Ralo & Wack 100 Passionately Stand With QC P Against Young Thug

Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Young Thug attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Ralo and Wack 100 have already made their stances on Young Thug very clear amid this snitching scandal, but things are spiraling even more.

Young Thug is pretty much public enemy number one in Atlanta right now. The influential and well-liked rapper has an angry mob with pitchforks coming after him thanks to some audio that went viral. The clip that's doing him no favors is hears him allegedly name-dropping Peewee Roscoe while speaking to authorities.

Many people, including the likes of Ralo, music executive Wack 100, Charleston White, and Quality Control CEO "P" are at his throat. Young Thug does have some support behind him against these snitching accusers as well, though. Pewee has since defended him and seemingly Freddie Gibbs in some capacity.

But his enemies may be louder right now as Pierre "P" Thomas' recent fiery statement is resonating deeply with Ralo and Wack, especially. The reason why QC's frontman has gotten involved in this debacle is because of an alleged leaked jail call between Thugger and Lil Baby.

In it, the former allegedly labels "P" a rat and warns the QC signee to watch his back around his boss. This didn't sit well with Pierre one bit, and he went berserk. "Imagine some broke a*s rats like @thuggerthugger1 and PeeWeeRatScoe trying to run a rat narrative on me and all my n****s that I love running with these h*e a*s n****s knowing how these n****s talk about me."

Young Thug Snitching Allegations

He continued in part, "Im gone say this for the last time. Im not no street n***a. I'm a tax paying citizen that's running a business and taking care of my family. All the street n****s is broke, dead [or] in jail. Why do yall continue to glorify this sh*t? Streets been dead. Yall n****s gave the city a bad name."

It feels like this was a rallying cry for Ralo and Wack because they are standing behind "P" with some passionate words. As caught by Akademiks TV, the rapper took to his IG and voiced how family means more than anything else. He thinks Young Thug went against that and doubled down essentially on his previous claims.

The caption under the video says, "@qcmceo_p the only thing worse than ah person that’s going against family is a snake that’s trying to divide the family so they can be the mob boss. Good music don’t make no nicca a made man. It’s all about the work that we put in these streets for the family. Our loyalty is for the family and we determine who is family or not [double exclamation mark emoji]."

As for Wack, he hopped on a call with Akademiks and slammed Thug for trying to sugarcoat how he went about things during the YSL trial. But in the talent manager's eyes, he snitched and lost all credibility because of it.

