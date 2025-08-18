Everything We Know About Earl Sweatshirt's New Album "Live Laugh Love"

On his last album VOIR DIRE, thematic flashes of fatherhood and family appeared in some of Earl Sweatshirt's most tender verses to date, albeit for brief moments. But for his solo full-length return, Live Laugh Love, many fans think this context will show up in even stronger ways. While they don't have much to go off of, a lot's happened in Thebe Neruda Kgositsile's personal life since his last solo venture, 2022's SICK! As such, this mysterious rollout leading up to the album's release this Friday, August 22 already has fans putting their tinfoil hats on.

However, there are many other details to consider in this new chapter, even if Earl's presentation for it all is as enticingly simple as ever. It won't be long before we hear this supposed 11-track album for ourselves, and (hopefully) get yet another gem in such a beloved catalog.

Elsewhere, the former Odd Future lyricist has developed his legacy by highlighting his underground inspirations and collaborating with emerging or under-appreciated talents rather than exploiting his notoriety. Benefit shows, a recent tour with Wiz Khalifa and many others, and other appearances in hip-hop's "otherground" orbit have not only celebrated his longevity, but also encouraged the next step forward. With all that context, perhaps Live Laugh Love via Tan Cressida Records will be the full embodiment of this spirit.

New Website, New Era

The first hint that tipped Earl Sweatshirt fans off to a new era was a website update sometime this July. Its design was simple: merch and tour links in a drop-down, but the main event was a YouTube video on the home page. It's the music video for the TV On The Radio song "I Was A Lover," which features old wedding footage. Fans drew a connection to Earl's recent marriage to his partner Aida Osman.

Back then, no one knew Live Laugh Love was a thing. So for people who remembered this move, the title made sense, despite all the memes and corniness associated with the phrase.

Los Angeles Listening Party

When Earl Sweatshirt secretly hosted a listening party in Los Angeles via an email RSVP link on Friday (August 15), that's when fans really knew something was up. Signs displaying the album name, themed drinks, T-shirts with tracklists on them, and more revealed this new record to the fans in attendance, according to Complex. Earl also had some friends there: Black Noi$e, Zack Fox, and others.

Apparently, some of the tracks that fans heard at the secret event were old Earl grails like "Wake Forest" and "Dance!" It seemed like a great time, but it also caused a stir on the Internet thanks to an initially confusing list of "contributions."

Zine Contributions

When that list appeared online, fans who weren't at the listening party thought these would be features for the new album. The list included Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), Navy Blue, Vince Staples, Earl Sweatshirt's wife and mother, Dave Chappelle, DJ Dahi, Bktherula, Steven Yeun, Liv.e, The Alchemist, and many more.

In reality, these were all contributors to a zine that was given out at the event. It featured some artwork, poetry, and brief but sometimes powerful messages from these folks, as well as a picture of Earl Sweatshirt presumably with his newborn daughter. As such, don't expect any of these names to pop up on Live Laugh Love; apparently, event-goers on various social media platforms didn't hear features on what they played.

"Earl Sweatshirt" "Performance"

But one question lingered in many fans' minds for most of the listening event: where's Earl? Towards the end of the night, Black Noi$e said he wanted to "bring his brother out." Then, a random man popped out to lip-sync to Earl Sweatshirt songs. That was it. Zack Fox and others – including the Los Angeles rapper's Tan Cressida label – posted online as if this man was Mr. Sweatshirt himself.

Actually, he's "Gary Underpants," or @gary.murakami_ on Instagram. Many fans quickly pointed out how this slightly evokes MF DOOM's infamous "DOOM-bots"; impostors the late legend would send out to perform in his stead. DOOM's always been an artistic north star for Earl, and fans are already reading into this possible homage. Maybe this reflects his family lifestyle, or he's trying to mirror his experience of performing after his early 2010s exile and feeling like a stranger. Or maybe we're all just reaching for the stars.

Finally, right when Internet rumor and speculation had a few days to settle, Earl Sweatshirt officially announced Live Laugh Love via Instagram, as well as its release date of this Friday, August 22. We also got a jazzy song snippet (via an unhinged photo dump) that doesn't sound too disconnected from recent material, but it's still thoughtful yet blunt.