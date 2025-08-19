Earl Sweatshirt Drops Featureless Tracklist For "Live Laugh Love"

Earl Sweatshirt surprised quite a few people this past weekend by announcing this project and the quick turnaround before it arrives.

To the right of the song titles are some production credits, though. Interestingly, they do include some of the names we listed a second ago. Navy Blue and Black Noi$e, who was also at the listening event, are lending their talents in this department. Others are Child Actor, Theravada, and Earl himself.

As a result of this, no one is really sure if there will be any guests on Live Laugh Love. So, it wasn't too big of shock to see no one else credited on the tracklist. There is 11 songs though, all of which can be found above or below.

It seems like the cool thing to do this year is just announce albums days before its release. Earl's former Odd Future group mate Tyler, The Creator did that with DON'T TAP THE GLASS just last month. He joined in on the trend this past weekend, revealing his next LP, Live Laugh Love, is coming out this Friday, August 22.

