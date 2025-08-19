Earl Sweatshirt Drops Featureless Tracklist For "Live Laugh Love"

It's been a wild and exciting month and half or so for hip-hop. All of the mainstream giants have been waking up during this stretch, with some of them delivering moments to remember. Joining the thrilling wave is California based lyricist and producer, Earl Sweatshirt.
It seems like the cool thing to do this year is just announce albums days before its release. Earl's former Odd Future group mate Tyler, The Creator did that with DON'T TAP THE GLASS just last month. He joined in on the trend this past weekend, revealing his next LP, Live Laugh Love, is coming out this Friday, August 22.
Earl held a pretty unusual listening party for it already in which he didn't actually appear at. Instead, someone portrayed the "Doris" songwriter and lip-synced his tracks. Also quite odd was that the contributors at this L.A. event were initially believed to be features.
Instead, they were just adding their unique flair to a zine that was handed out. Names included comedian Dave Chappelle, actor Steven Yeun, as well as hip-hop faces. Childish Gambino, Navy Blue, DJ Dahi, and Vince Staples were a few.
Earl Sweatshirt Live Laugh Love
As a result of this, no one is really sure if there will be any guests on Live Laugh Love. So, it wasn't too big of shock to see no one else credited on the tracklist. There is 11 songs though, all of which can be found above or below.
To the right of the song titles are some production credits, though. Interestingly, they do include some of the names we listed a second ago. Navy Blue and Black Noi$e, who was also at the listening event, are lending their talents in this department. Others are Child Actor, Theravada, and Earl himself.
Be sure to tune this Friday, it should be an interesting listen.
Live Laugh Love Tracklist:
- gsw vs sac
- FORGE
- INFATUATION
- Gamma (need the <3)
- WELL DONE!
- Live
- Static
- CRISCO
- TOURMALINE
- Heavy metal aka ejecto seato!
- exhaust