Earl Sweatshirt recently teamed up with MAVI for a new single called "Landgrab," and fans hoped this wouldn't be his only 2025 contribution. Fortunately for them, it seems like he's dropping a new album called Live Laugh Love soon via Warner Records... If the Internet rumors are true, that is.

According to Debating Hip-Hop on Twitter, the former Odd Future member hosted a secret event for the project and played two unreleased tracks from it. Based on a T-shirt design, the LP will feature 11 tracks, and we also got an alleged list of the "contributions" to this album. It includes names such as Dave Chappelle, Navy Blue, Bktherula, The Alchemist, Vince Staples, Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), Liv.e, Steven Yeun, and many more.

Apparently, most of this information comes from Reddit, so take everything with a grain of salt. After all, the Los Angeles rapper hasn't confirmed any of this on his social media accounts at press time.

Nevertheless, fans still voiced their excitement and hope that this ends up panning out. Not everyone's a fan of Earl Sweatshirt's style, but he still ranks as one of the most resonant lyricists with "underground" appeal and "mainstream" visibility.

Earl Sweatshirt New Album

Some of these "features" also raised eyebrows for many Earl fans, but we will see how these actually manifest on this hypothetical album. Live Laugh Love, if it's real and comes out this year, would join a tight race when it comes to the best hip-hop releases of 2025. But die-hards are confident that comparisons will not outshine the record's quality.

Just like this reported secret event, Earl Sweatshirt's performances and moves in recent years have been pretty low-key. Benefit shows, joint tours, collaborations, and shouting out other artists take up most of his time. Perhaps a new album is just what the 31-year-old's counting on to make his return.