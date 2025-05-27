MAVI & Earl Sweatshirt Finally Reconnect On New Track "Landgrab"

MAVI and Earl Sweatshirt are no stranger to one another at this point, but they have somehow only made a couple of songs together. Their first track with one another was "El Toro Combo Meal," the standout from Earl's 2019 EP Feet of Clay. After that, they did not link up to do a follow-up track for nearly six years.

Now, they are finally back to making music with one another, and it is another high-quality track for the pair. "Landgrab" dropped on Tuesday morning, and it's a good one. Hollywood Cole (notable for his work with Isaiah Rashad, Jack Harlow, Buddy, and others) produced it, and the beat fits the lyrical back and forth that MAVI and Earl Sweatshirt delivered. It's soulful, with a prominent sample of The Metaphors' "You Have Everything" serving as the anchor for the track.

MAVI and Earl are top-level lyricists, and they pack a ton into the 88 seconds they get on the track. They trade bars about living life, their upbringing, and they both fit a couple of flexes into their bars ("head to toe in Rick Owens, I’m throwing tantrum / they ask for a photo and I pose like I'm handsome").

MAVI's most recent album, shadowbox, dropped in August 2024. There's no immediate indication that this single is for his next full-length release, but it would be surprising if something wasn't on the way. As for Earl Sweatshirt, a video of he and his partner celebrating at their baby shower recently released. It seems that he is in a very solid place in his life, something that longtime fans of his can be happy about. Take a listen to "Landgrab" below.

MAVI & Earl Sweatshirt - "Landgrab"

Quotable Lyrics: