MAVI & Earl Sweatshirt Finally Reconnect On New Track "Landgrab"

BY Devin Morton 547 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
mavi-earl-sweatshirt-landgrab-streammavi-earl-sweatshirt-landgrab-stream
MAVI and Earl Sweatshirt finally link back up for another track, the excellent "Landgrab," six years after their first collab.

MAVI and Earl Sweatshirt are no stranger to one another at this point, but they have somehow only made a couple of songs together. Their first track with one another was "El Toro Combo Meal," the standout from Earl's 2019 EP Feet of Clay. After that, they did not link up to do a follow-up track for nearly six years.

Now, they are finally back to making music with one another, and it is another high-quality track for the pair. "Landgrab" dropped on Tuesday morning, and it's a good one. Hollywood Cole (notable for his work with Isaiah Rashad, Jack Harlow, Buddy, and others) produced it, and the beat fits the lyrical back and forth that MAVI and Earl Sweatshirt delivered. It's soulful, with a prominent sample of The Metaphors' "You Have Everything" serving as the anchor for the track.

MAVI and Earl are top-level lyricists, and they pack a ton into the 88 seconds they get on the track. They trade bars about living life, their upbringing, and they both fit a couple of flexes into their bars ("head to toe in Rick Owens, I’m throwing tantrum / they ask for a photo and I pose like I'm handsome").

MAVI's most recent album, shadowbox, dropped in August 2024. There's no immediate indication that this single is for his next full-length release, but it would be surprising if something wasn't on the way. As for Earl Sweatshirt, a video of he and his partner celebrating at their baby shower recently released. It seems that he is in a very solid place in his life, something that longtime fans of his can be happy about. Take a listen to "Landgrab" below.

Read More: Tina Knowles Clarifies Viral Rumi Interaction During Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" Tour

MAVI & Earl Sweatshirt - "Landgrab"

Quotable Lyrics:

When you get where you going just don't look back
The moral of the story is get off your a**
We hitting the road when they blow out the candle (Phew, ayy)
More for the sport than the glory attached
I'm sure when the cortisol course through the labyrinth
Worth a small fortune, afforded to that

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
Recommended Content
Music Earl Sweatshirt Issues A Deluxe Edition For "FEET OF CLAY" 4.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Music Earl Sweatshirt Announces "Feet Of Clay" Album Dropping Tonight 3.4K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.1K