The Pilot - Mixtape by MAVI

MAVI has been one of the most consistent young artists out. His poetry and beat selection always melds together perfectly. He has delivered some dope albums, and has even earned critical acclaim for his work. With 2025 coming to a close, fans have been looking forward to some new music. Thankfully, MAVI came through for those fans on Tuesday as he dropped off a 10-track mixtape, The Pilot. This project comes with some features from MIKE, Kenny Mason, Earl Sweatshirt, and even Smino. If you're a fan, or just want to check out some new music, definitely give this tape a listen.
Release Date: November 25, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for The Pilot
- Heavy Hand
- Triple Nickel (feat. MIKE)
- Silent Film
- G-ANNIS FREESTYLE
- Typewriter (feat. Kenny Mason)
- 31 Days
- Denise Murrell
- Mender
- Landgrab (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
- Potluck (w/ Smino)