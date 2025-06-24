MAVI & Smino Skate On Their First Collaboration "Potluck"

MAVI, coming off of his excellent 2024 LP "shadowbox," is seemingly in the midst of another rollout with this fire Smino joint.

MAVI remains to be one of the more underrated rappers when it comes to consistency. Each of the South Carolina native's albums have hit in a different way, which just speaks to his versatility. Excitingly, it seems like he's in the middle of another album rollout with this new single, "Potluck."

It features a first-time collaborator Smino and the two absolutely body this warm, fuzzy, and slippery beat. On the cut, the two spitters reflect on how far they have come. "Back to back, we stuffin' h*es in the Porsche / Helicopter, New-York, for the skyline of course / Getting chased by some h*es I ain't thought I'd afford / Getting fame that I thought I'd avoid," MAVI says.

Smino has plenty of clever bars as well, with one in particular that raised our eyebrows. "Used to take the metro link, now I'm linkin' with Metro Boomin, damn, though." Do we have a collab between them coming soon? They do have that St. Louis connection, so fingers crossed.

But overall, this another banger from MAVI and one that we hope becomes an album single. Our thinking comes from the fact that the cover art for "Potluck" and his last release, "Landgrab" with Earl Sweatshirt, share artistic similarities.

Hopefully, we get confirmation on our suspicions sooner than later. For now, check out this heater from MAVI and Smino below.

MAVI & Smino "Potluck"

Quotable Lyrics:

Making a play, Mike Tomlin (Woo)
Twin with me too, he Omar Epps, two step to the congregation like a bishop
It is what it be b*tch, c'est la vi sh*t
Cera Vi on the skin, smoother than criminal
Certainly 'bout a bag, get the bread, then we toast
'Cause this sh*t wasn't like this couple years ago, God damn (Baby)

