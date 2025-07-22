MAVI & Niontay Have Tremendous Back-And-Forth Chemistry On "Jammers Anonymous"

MAVI's potential album rollout continues this week with a bassy single featuring Niontay, "Jammers Anonymous."

MAVI's 2024 was quite the success thanks to his last record shadowbox. It was critically and fan acclaimed and one the best releases of that year. But the South Carolina spitter is not satisfied with that run; he wants more. That's why he's been incredibly active this year, dropping a single in each of the last three months.

In May, he and Earl Sweatshirt linked for "Landgrab," a really short but enticing and slightly dark single. Then, in late June, he followed it up with a first-ever Smino collab, "Potluck." That one was heavier on the vibes with more upbeat instrumentation and a playful verse from the the guest star.

But with "Jammers Anonymous," which features fellow undergrounder Niontay, it falls somewhere in the middle. Making it so is the thumping trap beat skittering hi-hats that are popular in today's Florida and Detroit landscapes.

Also making this track what is are the slurred and monotone deliveries from MAVI and Niontay. What's cool about it is the fact that they share one verse and essentially finish each other's sentences. It's a really fun display and helps the song stand out. Spin "Jammers Anonymous" below.

MAVI & Niontay "Jammers Anonymous"

Quotable Lyrics:

For this rap money, I'm still in the loop, cut a n**** life short like an interlude
Opp' thot hit me up, tryna get into it, I stop rappin' right now, have plenty movement
My first fifty racks, I was still in school, I put that on my beautiful mother
Hands back, he got room for the cutter, get my bag, I'm on route to the other
Don't know my status, she clueless and stubborn, jump stupid, we shoot you in public
I got this G23 for the tough ones, he f*ck with the opps, it's f*ck him

