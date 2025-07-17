ranking-every-air-jordan-1-colorway-that-actually-mattered

The Air Jordan 1 has seen hundreds of colorways since its 1985 debut, but not all of them left a real mark. Some shaped culture and others have fantastic back stories.

This list isn’t about hype for the sake of hype, it’s about the colorways that actually mattered in the bigger picture. The pairs that changed the game, told a story, or became staple in sneaker history.

Air Jordan 1 "Bred"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 1 "Bred" isn’t just iconic, it’s foundational. This black and red colorway sparked controversy when the NBA banned it in 1985, setting the stage for one of the most successful marketing campaigns in sneaker history.

Worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season, the “Bred” became a symbol of defiance and individuality. Over time, it’s transcended sports and settled into streetwear royalty.

Whether it's the original '85 pair, the 2016 "Banned" retro, or worn-down beaters on the subway, the "Bred" AJ1 keeps its edge. It’s gritty, bold, and still has the iconic sneaker look.

Air Jordan 1 "Chicago"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” is as close to perfect as a sneaker gets. It’s the shoe MJ wore during his first season with the Bulls, and the colorway is pure Chicago pride with the white, red, and black, just like the jersey.

While the “Bred” was rebellious, the “Chicago” felt official, like the start of something legendary. It’s been re-released a few times, most recently with the “Lost and Found” twist, but the DNA hasn’t changed.

It has a crisp design, undeniable swagger, and a vibe that just gets better with age. When people say “the Jordan 1,” this is usually the one they mean.

Air Jordan 1 "Royal"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 “Royal” has always stood out not because it was loud, but because it didn’t try to be. There was no Bulls look, no big moment on the court. Just a clean black and blue combo that felt different from everything else at the time.

It wasn’t part of the original wave of hype, but over time, it earned respect for exactly that reason. The Royals weren’t about flash. They were about edge, attitude, and a sense that you didn’t need to follow the crowd. That’s what’s kept it relevant all these years.

Air Jordan 1 "Shadow"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 “Shadow” has always played the background but in a great way. It’s quiet, understated, and subtle, which is exactly why it resonates so deeply with longtime collectors.

The muted black and grey color scheme doesn’t scream for attention, but it doesn’t have to. It’s the kind of pair you can wear with anything, any day, and still feel like you’re part of something bigger.

The "Shadow" wasn't built for the spotlight, but they’ve stuck around because they don’t need it. They’re timeless without trying too hard.

Air Jordan 1 "UNC"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 1 “UNC” taps into something deeper than just color. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s college days at the University of North Carolina, the powder blue and white combo hits with sentiment and style.

It’s clean, it’s fresh, and it carries the weight of where MJ’s legend really started to take shape. This pair isn’t about dominance, it’s about Jordan's history.

For fans, it’s a way to rep MJ’s early journey while still rocking one of the most wearable colorways in the Jordan 1 lineup. There's history stitched into every stitc.

Air Jordan 1 "Black Toe"

Image via Farfetch

The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” strikes that perfect middle ground between bold and classic. With the white base, red heel, and unmistakable black wrapping the toe box, it’s a look that feels both aggressive and balanced.

This colorway played a key role in the original rollout of the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985, helping build the sneaker’s legend right from the start. It’s also one of the pairs that actually made it onto MJ’s feet in early games, giving it that authentic connection to the court.

Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard"

Image via Flight Club

The Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” flipped the script when it dropped in 2015. It wasn’t tied to an NBA moment, but instead to a little-known exhibition game in Italy where MJ literally shattered the glass with a dunk.

The story gave the orange, black, and white palette was modeled after the jersey he wore that day was an unexpected hit. What really made it stand out, though, was the leather quality.

Sneakerheads still use it as the gold standard for craftsmanship on a Jordan 1. It proved that a great story and clean execution could redefine what matters.

Air Jordan 1 x Travis Scott "Mocha"

Image via Flight Club

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” shook up the sneaker world the moment leaks started surfacing. With its earthy tones, backward Swoosh, and hidden stash pocket, it felt like something entirely new without straying too far from the original DNA.

It wasn’t just a collab, it was a turning point. Travis took the Jordan 1 and made it feel current, disruptive, and cool to a whole new generation. Some purists weren’t sold at first, but the cultural impact is hard to deny.