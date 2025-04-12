The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” PE has emerged online. Fans now have a rare glimpse at one of the most exclusive Jordan 1s to date. This pair is solely for athletes participating in the 2024 Cactus Jack Foundation’s Celebrity Softball Classic. Now, thanks to sneaker collector @depeche23mode (who seems to alway shave the latest grails), a size 10 sample has been revealed and listed at a staggering $20,000. This PE version blends Scott’s signature earth-toned style with classic Jordan branding. While the general public won’t get access to this pair, it still carries the same energy and storytelling that has defined Travis Scott’s past collaborations.

The mix of premium materials, reverse Swooshes, and hidden Cactus Jack touches cements its spot among the rarest offerings in his catalog. Over the years, Scott has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of sneaker design while tapping into nostalgia and exclusivity. The Air Jordan 1 Low has played a major role in that narrative. The photos above offer a detailed look at the craftsmanship behind this one-off release, including the box, embroidered logos, and reverse Swoosh construction. While no release is planned, its presence in the collector market shows how deep the hype still runs.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” PE

This pair features a brown nubuck base with white leather overlays and cream Swooshes, including Scott’s signature reverse Swoosh on the lateral sides. Cactus Jack branding appears stitched into the midfoot and tongue tags in orange. The heel tabs show mismatched embroidery, while the translucent outsole sits atop an Air-cushioned midsole. Each pair comes with special packaging from the 2024 Cactus Jack Foundation event.