Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Sample Leaks Online

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Sample has surfaced, giving fans another look at La Flame’s ongoing influence on sneakers. Featuring the familiar reverse Swoosh design, the pair carries Scott’s signature aesthetic while leaning into softer, muted tones.

While not confirmed for retail, samples like this show how deep Travis’ partnership with Jordan Brand goes. Over the past few years, Travis Scott has redefined what a collaboration can be. His Air Jordan 1s are some of the most coveted sneakers in the world.

Each drop blends his rebellious creativity with Jordan Brand’s legacy. This approach has blurred the lines between mainstream sneaker culture and high fashion, making every pair a story as much as a shoe. The “Pale Vanilla” sample offers another chapter.

Whether it’s a one-off or something that might eventually release, it reflects how experimental Scott’s catalog has become. The photos highlight details that show the thought and craftsmanship behind this sneaker.

They remind us of how Jordan Brand’s iconic models continue to evolve in new and unexpected directions when paired with bold collaborators.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Sample

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Samplefeatures a mix of cream, beige, and pale tan tones. Premium leather panels create contrast between lighter overlays and a slightly darker base.

The signature reverse Swoosh appears in a matching pale shade, while standard Swooshes are also visible on certain pairs. Off-white laces and a sail midsole tie the design together.