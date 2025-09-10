Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Sample Leaks Online

BY Ben Atkinson 40 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-low-pale-vanilla-sample-sneaker-news
Image via collectors_closet
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Sample has surfaced, showing off muted tones and rare detailing.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Sample has surfaced, giving fans another look at La Flame’s ongoing influence on sneakers. Featuring the familiar reverse Swoosh design, the pair carries Scott’s signature aesthetic while leaning into softer, muted tones.

While not confirmed for retail, samples like this show how deep Travis’ partnership with Jordan Brand goes. Over the past few years, Travis Scott has redefined what a collaboration can be. His Air Jordan 1s are some of the most coveted sneakers in the world.

Each drop blends his rebellious creativity with Jordan Brand’s legacy. This approach has blurred the lines between mainstream sneaker culture and high fashion, making every pair a story as much as a shoe. The “Pale Vanilla” sample offers another chapter.

Whether it’s a one-off or something that might eventually release, it reflects how experimental Scott’s catalog has become. The photos highlight details that show the thought and craftsmanship behind this sneaker.

They remind us of how Jordan Brand’s iconic models continue to evolve in new and unexpected directions when paired with bold collaborators.

Read More: The Story Behind This Air Jordan 5 “Transformers” PE

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Sample

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Samplefeatures a mix of cream, beige, and pale tan tones. Premium leather panels create contrast between lighter overlays and a slightly darker base.

The signature reverse Swoosh appears in a matching pale shade, while standard Swooshes are also visible on certain pairs. Off-white laces and a sail midsole tie the design together.

Special embroidery, including Scott’s Cactus Jack branding and stitched details, appears on the heel and tongue. A rubber outsole in soft brown completes the look, giving the sneaker a vintage-inspired finish that matches its understated color palette.

Read More: Breaking Down The Jordan Zion 4 "Voodoo" Release

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott “Pale Vanilla” Gets A First Look 4.4K
Celebrities Attend The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 12 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Travis Scott “Pale Vanilla” Reportedly Cancelled 1196
Air-Jordan-1-Low-Pale-Vanilla-FZ3972-294-5 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low “Pale Vanilla” Officially Revealed 1.5K
travis-scott-x-air-jordan-1-low-reverse-mocha-pe-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” PE 1.9K
Comments 0